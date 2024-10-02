Corporate and Event Sponsorship for 2025 Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade

Emerald Sponsor - Official Parade & Title Event Sponsor (Exclusive Level)
*Marching Unit participation in 2025 Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
*An official sponsorship banner featuring your company
logo will be used at the start of the parade behind the
Grand Marshal, carried by your company representatives.
*Your company logo will be prominently displayed on an
onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel
Street on Parade Day.
*Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive
tricolor flags that hang from the light poles along the
Parade route.
*Family-friendly VIP seating for your company employees
and their families.
*Ten tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
*Full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program
book distributed to all ball attendees.
*Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint
Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
*Sponsorship of a Parade Award
*Opportunity to attend Parade Awards Banquet and
present Parade Award to recipient
*Two foursomes at the 2025 Shamrock Open Golf
Tournament.
*Tee sign for your company displayed at the Shamrock
Open Golf Tournament.
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website.
*Your company logo on a corporate banner with other
major sponsors at every parade event.
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
*Sponsorship of one of the following Title Events
(excluding Shamrock Open and Parade Ball) –
*Shamrock “Drive, Chip, Putt” Tournament – Monday,
November 11, 2024
*Third Annual Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade
– Saturday, March 1, 2025
*Beltane Wine Tasting – May 2025
Title Event Sponsorship Packages are included later
in package
Crystal Sponsor
$8,000
Crystal Sponsor - Official Parade & Parade Awards Ceremony Sponsor (Exclusive Level)
*Marching Unit participation in 2025 Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
*An official sponsorship banner featuring your company
logo will be used to lead the escort marching division,
carried by your company representatives.
*Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite
banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street
on Parade Day.
*Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor
flags that hang from the light poles along the
Parade route.
*Family friendly VIP seating for your company employees
and their families.
*Six tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
*Full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program
book distributed to all ball attendees.
*Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint
Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
*Sponsorship of a Parade Award.
*Opportunity to attend Parade Awards Banquet and
present Parade Award to recipient.
*Company banner at Parade Awards Ceremony.
Company logo on Parade Awards flyers and letters.
*Foursome at the 2025 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament.
Tee sign for your company displayed at the Shamrock
Open Golf Tournament.
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website.
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Claddagh Sponsor
$5,000
Claddagh Sponsor - Official Parade Sponsor (Non-Exclusive Level)
*Marching Unit participation in 2025 Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
*An official sponsorship banner featuring your company
logo will be used to lead an entire marching division,
carried by your company representatives.
*Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite
banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street
on Parade Day.
*Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor
flags that hang from the light poles along the
Parade route.
*Family friendly VIP seating for your company employees
and their families.
*Four tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
*Full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program
book distributed to all ball attendees.
*Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint
Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
*Sponsorship of a Parade Award.
*Opportunity to attend Parade Awards Banquet and
present Parade Award to recipient.
*Foursome at the 2025 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament.
*Tee sign for your company displayed at the Shamrock
Open Golf Tournament.
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website.
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Trinity Sponsor
$3,500
Trinity Sponsor - Official Division Sponsor (Non-Exclusive Level)
*Marching Unit participation in 2025 Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 8, 2025.
*An official sponsorship banner featuring your company
logo will be used to lead an entire marching division,
carried by your company representatives.
*Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite
banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street
on Parade Day.
*Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor
flags that hang from the light poles along the
Parade route.
*Family friendly VIP seating for your company employees
and their families.
*Your choice of
either -Two tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025 or
Twosome at the 2025 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
*Full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program
book distributed to all ball attendees.
*Tee sign for your company displayed at the Shamrock
Open Golf Tournament.
*Your company logo will be
included in PowerPoint Presentation at the Greater New
Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball on Saturday, March
8, 2025
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website.
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Shamrock Sponsor
$1,500
Shamrock Sponsor - Non-Exclusive Level
*Your company logo will be prominently displayed on an
onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel
Street.
*Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor
flags that hang from the light poles along the
Parade route.
*Family friendly VIP seating for your company employees
and their families.
*Two tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
*Full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program
book distributed to all ball attendees.
*Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint
Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
*Tee sign for your company displayed at the 2025
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament.
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website.
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Harp Sponsor
$500
Harp Sponsor - Non-Exclusive Level
*Full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program
book distributed to all ball attendees.
*Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint
Presentation at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
*Your company logo will be prominently displayed on an
onsite banner above the Reviewing Stand.
*Family friendly VIP seating for your company employees
and their families.
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website.
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages
Parade Ball - Official Signature Event Sponsor
$5,000
Parade Ball- Official Signature Event Sponsor
*Ten tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
*Your company logo included in promotional materials for
ball
*Your company logo will be included in PowerPoint
Presentation displayed at the ball
*Opportunity to present Parade Ball Award to recipient
with photo opportunities
*Inside cover/full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Ball Program book distributed to all attendees
*Four tickets for family friendly VIP seating on parade day
for your company employees and their families
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website
*Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite
banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street
on Parade Day
*Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor
flags that hang from the light poles along the
Parade route
Parade Ball - Photo Booth Sponsor
$3,000
Parade Ball - Photo Booth Sponsor
*Four tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
*Your company name or company logo branded on all
photo booth materials, including printed and digital
pictures
*Your company name or company logo included in a
PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated
with Parade Ball
*Four tickets for family friendly VIP seating on parade day
for your company employees and their families
Parade Ball - Band Sponsor
$1,500
Parade Ball - Band Sponsor
*Two tickets to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day
Parade Ball on Saturday, March 8, 2025
*Your company name or company logo prominently
displayed at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Ball
*Your company name or company logo included in a
PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball
*Your company name or company logo included in a full
page ad highlighting the band sponsorship
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated
with Parade Ball
*Four tickets for family friendly VIP seating on parade day
for your company employees and their families
Parade Ball - Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$500
Parade Ball - Cocktail Hour Sponsor
*Your company name or company logo prominently
displayed at the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Ball
*Your company name or company logo included in a
PowerPoint Presentation displayed at the ball
*Your company name or company logo included in a full
page ad highlighting the cocktail hour sponsorship
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated
with Parade Ball
*Two tickets for family friendly VIP seating on parade day
for your company employees and their families
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade Official Title Event
$2,000
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade
Official Title Event Sponsor on Saturday, March 1, 2025
*Your company name associated with and displayed as
“Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” presented by
your company
*Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Frosty
Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” (sponsor level
determines size; approval by AIS)
*Company Logo on “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the
Parade” shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by
AIS)
*Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at event
and or distribution of company promotion products
/coupons/ flyers for event bag
*“Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” listed on
stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration
with company name and logo as presenting sponsor
on Registration flyer
*Company Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
*“Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” entries for
team representing company (5 entries) ($150 value)
*Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
*Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade -
Gold Sponsor on Saturday, March 1, 2025
*Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Frosty
Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” (sponsor level
determines size; approval by AIS)
*Company Logo on “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the
Parade” shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by
AIS)
*Opportunities for onsite sponsor table / tent at event
and/or distribution of company promotion products,
coupons, flyers for event bag
*“Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” listed on
stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration
with company name and logo as presenting sponsor
on Registration flyer
*“Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” entries for
team representing company (3 entries) ($90 value)
*Company Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
*Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
*Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Silver Sponsor
$500
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade -
Silver Sponsor on Saturday, March 1, 2025
*Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Frosty
Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” (sponsor level
determines size; approval by AIS)
*Company Logo on “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the
Parade” shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by
AIS)
*“Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” listed on
stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration
with company name and logo as presenting sponsor
Registration flyer
*“Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” entries for
team representing company (2 entries) ($60 value)
*Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
*Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Orange Sponsor
$250
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Orange Sponsor
on Saturday, March 1, 2025
*Company Logo on “Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the
Parade” shirt (sponsor level determines size, approval by
AIS)
*“Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade” entries for
team representing company (1 entries) ($30 value)
*Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Green Sponsor
$100
Frosty Shamrocks: Plunge for the Parade - Green Sponsor on Saturday, March 1, 2025
*Your company name/name on the “Frosty Shamrocks:
Plunge for the Parade” Shirt (sponsor level determines
size, approval by AIS)
*Your company name listed on event website under
Green Sponsors
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament Official Signature Event
$3,000
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament -
Official Signature Event Sponsor
*Foursome in the 2025 Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
on a Monday in June 2025
*Your company logo on cart signage
Your company logo/company banner displayed at
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
*Your company logo/company banner displayed at
Shamrock Open Buffet Dinner
*Tee sign with company logo at Shamrock Open Golf
Tournament
*Promotional materials for your company included in the
welcome package
*Full page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program
book distributed to all attendees
*Family friendly VIP seating on parade day for your
company employees and their families
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website
*Your company logo will prominently display on an onsite
banner above the Reviewing Stand and on Chapel Street
on Parade Day
*Your company logo will adorn one of the impressive tricolor
flags that hang from the light poles along the
Parade route
*Event Sponsorship deadline: February 19, 2025
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Lunch Sponsor
*Your company logo/banner displayed at Shamrock Open
Golf Tournament over lunch
*Promotional materials for your company included in the
welcome package
*Tee sign with company logo at Shamrock Open Golf
Tournament
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated
with Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Breakfast Sponsor
$900
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Breakfast Sponsor
*Your company logo/banner displayed at Shamrock Open
Golf Tournament with breakfast
*Tee sign with company logo at Shamrock Open Golf
Tournament
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated
with Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Hole in One Sponsor
$300
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Hole in One Sponsor (Exclusive)
*Your company logo/banner displayed at Shamrock Open
Golf Tournament at registration & “Hole in One” hole
*Your company logo included in promotional material
*Your company logo on the Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day Parade website sponsorship page, and a
link to your company website
*Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven
St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated
with Shamrock Open Golf Tournament
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Tee Sponsor
$100
Shamrock Open Golf Tournament - Tee Sign Sponsor
*Tee sign with company logo at Shamrock Open Golf
Tournament
*Your company name listed on Shamrock Open Golf
Tournament website under Tee Sign Sponsors
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Official Title Sponsor
$2,000
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Official Title Event Sponsor $2,000
Your company name associated with and displayed as
“Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” presented by your
company
Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Beltane
Wine Tasting Celebration” (sponsor level determines size;
approval by AIS)
Company Logo on “Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration”
tasting glass (sponsor level determines size, approval by
AIS)
Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at event
and or distribution of company promotion products
/coupons/ flyers for event bag
“Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” listed on
stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration
with company name and logo as presenting sponsor
Registration flyer
“Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” entries for team
representing company (5 entries)
Your company name on a tee sign at Shamrock Open
Golf Tournament
Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000
Entertainment Sponsor *Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Beltane
Wine Tasting Celebration” (sponsor level determines size;
approval by AIS)
*Your company name or company logo prominently
displayed as Entertainment Sponsor at event
*Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table / tent at event
and or distribution of company promotion products
/coupons/ flyers for event bag
*“Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” listed on
stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration
with company name and logo on Registration flyer
*“Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” entries for team
representing company (3 entries)
*Your company name on a tee sign at Shamrock Open
Golf Tournament
*Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
*Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor
*Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Beltane
Wine Tasting Celebration” (sponsor level determines size;
approval by AIS)
*Your company name or company logo prominently
displayed as Hors D’Oeuvres Sponsor at event
*“Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” listed on
stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration
with company name and logo on Registration flyer
*“Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” entries for team
representing company (2 entries)
*Your company name on a tee sign at Shamrock Open
Golf Tournament
*Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
*Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Wine Sponsor
$500
Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration - Wine Sponsor
*Company Logo on event banner displayed at “Beltane
Wine Tasting Celebration” (sponsor level determines size;
approval by AIS)
*Your company name or company logo prominently
displayed as a Wine Sponsor at event
*“Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” listed on
stpatricksdayparade.org website for event registration
with company name and logo on Registration flyer
*“Beltane Wine Tasting Celebration” entry for team
representing company (1 entry)
*Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
*Social media mentions through Greater New Haven St.
Patrick’s Day event promotion (#nhvparade)
