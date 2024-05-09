Maximizing the Use of AI for Nonprofits

AI is everywhere right now. 50% of nonprofits self-report already using some form of AI to increase their efficiencies. Join Hajj Flemings, CEO of Rebrand Cities, and Sara Gibbons, Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft as they review case studies in how other small businesses and nonprofits are using AI to advance their missions, how you can effectively use AI no matter your organization’s budget, and ethical considerations. This session will also include a breakout group activity to explore some popular AI tools nonprofits are using now to create content and fundraise. Please note: You must bring something to open a browser to this session (laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc.).





Light breakfast, tea, and coffee will be provided for this session.





Agenda

9-9:30am: Check-in, networking, and breakfast

9:30-9:50am: Presentation with Hajj Flemings

9:50-10:30am: Activity led by Sara Gibbons

10:30-11am: Q&A and further networking









Speakers:



Hajj Flemings

CEO of Rebrand Cities Hajj Flemings is a serial entrepreneur, brand technologist and the CEO/Founder of Rebrand Cities, RapVS.AI, and Prompt Camp. He hosts a weekly CBS News Detroit - Tech Talk segment focused on AI and is a thought leader whose work intersects artificial intelligence (AI), branding and culture. His story was chronicled in CNN's Black in America 4: The New Promised Land: Silicon Valley documentary hosted by Soledad O'Brien. He has raised over $1.5 million for his ventures







Sara Gibbons Senior Engineer @ Microsoft



Sara Gibbons, originally studying Actuarial Science, took an unexpected turn when a friend asked her to assist with a C++ class. This experience led her to switch her major to Information Systems, launching an impressive software engineering career across diverse tech stacks and industries. Beyond her professional work, Sara actively contributes to the community by teaching underrepresented groups to code, establishing Girls Who Code clubs, and collaborating with school districts to enhance computer science education. Now, Sara continues to nurture the next generation of technologists, while rem ai ning strongly focused on engineering within Microsoft to leverage AI , Azure, and Open AI to create new Copilot and other AI driven technology solutions.



This program is approved for 1CFRE continuing education credit.





