The Orange Park Community Sports Day will be celebrating our youth and foster a means for our community to come together in a positive way. June 29th for a free youth football camp will be held at Orange Park Athletic Association (OPAA). On that same evening and location, a basketball skills challenge open to anyone will ensue. The challenge will consist of a 3-point contest, obstacle course and H-O-R-S-E shoot out.

Donations will go toward supplying camp goers with T-shirts, food, fluids. advertising, insurance, prizes and equipment needed for the events.

Please consider investing in our community.