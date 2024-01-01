Logo
Orange Park Community Sports Day

1086 Fromhart St, Orange Park, FL 32073, USA

The Orange Park Community Sports Day will be celebrating our youth and foster a means for our community to come together in a positive way.  June 29th for a free youth football camp will be held at Orange Park Athletic Association (OPAA). On that same evening and location, a basketball skills challenge open to anyone will ensue. The challenge will consist of a 3-point contest, obstacle course and H-O-R-S-E shoot out. 

Donations will go toward supplying camp goers with T-shirts, food, fluids. advertising, insurance, prizes and equipment needed for the events.

Please consider investing in our community. 

