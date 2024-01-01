MERCHANDISE

We finally have MERCH! We thought long and hard about providing more things to buy, especially clothing, considering we all have so much stuff. But we wear T-shirts everyday and really wanted to show off our cool logo - and thought maybe others would want to join in the fun as well to support our mission! These environmentally conscious shirts are made of recycled materials to create a comfortable blended fabric that dries faster and shrinks less than 100% cotton products. Plus, every purchase will help our mission at Feather Leaf Farm and Nature Center. THANK YOU from all of the Feather Leaf Farm Friends!



