Annual Membership

Your membership dues will help FASFOS to continue to serve our community through our programs such as:

1. Scholarship Program - provide scholarships to graduating high school students in Clark County, Nevada.

2. Back-to-School Backpack Drive Program - provide backpacks and school supplies to low-income students.

3. Angat Edukasyon, formerly Adopt A School Program - provides financial support and supplies to schools in the Philippines after calamities or natural disasters. The program also provides special projects to local schools and communities.

4. Free Income Tax Preparation - provide free tax preparation to low-income families and the elderly through the IRS VITA program.

5. Classroom Heroes - provide assistance to classroom teachers such as classroom supplies.

6. Las Vegas Filipino Short Film Festival - an annual event to promote the works of Filipino filmmakers in Las Vegas and around the world. The inaugural edition was held on October 28, 2023, with 45 short film entries worldwide. The short film fest will be held annually on the last weekend of October each year in celebration of Filipino American History Month and Nevada Day. Net proceeds of the film fest to benefit the FASFOS scholarship program.





The Fil-Am Scholarship Foundation and Outreach Services, Inc. (FASFOS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization as defined by the Internal Revenue Code (IRS) and operates under Chapter 82 of Nevada Revise Statue (NRS), as amended. Donations to FASFOS may be tax deductible up to the extent permissible by law.