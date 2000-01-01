Bubba's 33 Music Bingo (October)

This is a Music Bingo Fundraiser to raise money for the non-profit organization Level Up Life Services, Inc. Level Up Life Services works with the unstably housed in the Pasco area. We are dedicated to providing a resource to the growing number of people who need assistance to become stable and contributing members to our community. We will be playing music bingo. Everyone will have bingo cards with songs on them. Songs will be played and they will mark their bingo cards. Bingo winners will receive prizes. There will also be a raffle and 50/50 raffle that evening. People can purchase tickets for those to win the raffle prizes and 50/50 raffle money. The cost of the event is $20.00 if bought before the event and $25.00 if bought at the door that evening.