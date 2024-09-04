2025 LPO Disney Trip

This payment is your first deposit for your student. The minimum deposit is $200 by September 10th, 2024. The full amount of $800 is due 2/11/2025.
Student: Half of Trip Payment
$500
This payment is for $500 of the full cost of the trip for your student. You can choose this option, rather than the minimum amount. The full amount of $800 is due 2/11/2025.
Student: 3/4 of Trip Payment
$600
This payment is for 3/4 of the full cost of the trip for your student. You can choose this option, rather than the minimum amount. The full amount of $800 is due 2/11/2025.
Student: Full Trip Payment
$800
This option is to pay the full cost of the trip for your student upfront. You can choose this option, rather than the minimum amount. The full amount of $800 is due 2/11/2025.
Additional Family Members: Minimum Deposit
$205
If you are bringing additional family members on the trip and plan to have them join the band at the group rate, please choose a deposit amount option, and "purchase a ticket" for each additional family member at that rate.
Additional Family Members: Half of Trip Payment
$400
If you are bringing additional family members on the trip and plan to have them join the band at the group rate, please choose a deposit amount option, and "purchase a ticket" for each additional family member at that rate.
Additional Family Members: 3/4 of Trip Payment
$600
If you are bringing additional family members on the trip and plan to have them join the band at the group rate, please choose a deposit amount option, and "purchase a ticket" for each additional family member at that rate.
Additional Family Members: Full Trip Payment
$800
If you are bringing additional family members on the trip and plan to have them join the band at the group rate, please choose a deposit amount option, and "purchase a ticket" for each additional family member at that rate.
Add a donation for LPO Band Booster Club
$
