Project Gallantly Forward’s Ugly Sweater Launch Party

• Full BBQ dinner, courtesy of Back Road Boys BBQ
• 2 Drink Tickets
• 2 Raffle Tickets
• Swag bag with PGF merch and donated items from local businesses
• Auction with items ranging from custom, local hand made to experiences. Click 'More Details' under the event photo for a growing list of items!
• Entertainment including Speakers from Project Gallantly Forward and Private access to DJ entertainment at Westbound until 9p
***Recommended age is 16+. Minors must be in attendance with parent or guardian. After private party ends at 9p, must be 21+ to remain at Westbound Bar.
VIP Ugly Sweater Launch Party Ticket
$60
• $5 Discount Card for PGF Merch purchased at party
• 2 Additional Raffle Tickets
• Everything Included with Regular Ticket
REMOTE Ugly Sweater Launch Party Ticket
$40
For those wanting to join the auction via livestream. Link will be sent by email the day of the auction. Unless they can be digitally transferred (such as trips and tickets), auction items purchased must be picked up in-person within one week of the auction from Soddy Daisy Speed Shop. PGF is unable to ship items won in the auction.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!