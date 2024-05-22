The Halsted Society

About this event

98th Annual Meeting of the Halsted Society & 100th Anniversary

1813 6th Ave S Birmingham

Alabama 35233, USA

Scientific Program
$750
Halsted member and surgical faculty registration for the 98th Halsted Society Annual Meeting in Birmingham, Alabama. This is for the scientific meeting, optional planned outings, and traditional dinner events. ***REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND ANY PORTION OF THE MEETING.***
Social Program
$400
Halsted member spouse/companion/guest registration for the 98th Halsted Society Annual Meeting in Birmingham, Alabama. This is for the planned outings and traditional dinner events. ***REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND ANY PORTION OF THE MEETING.***
UAB Faculty - Thursday Local Program ONLY
$1
UAB faculty registration for the Thursday local program of the 98th Halsted Society Annual Meeting in Birmingham, Alabama. ***AT CHECK-OUT, PLEASE USE THE CODE "UAB" TO APPLY DISCOUNT BRINGING THE COST TO $0***

