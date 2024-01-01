Parenting with Empathy- Parent Leadership Academy

Raising teenagers isn't easy, and finding the right approach to communicate with them can be challenging. "Parenting with Empathy" is an engaging and interactive workshop designed to help parents understand and connect with their teens. This workshop will equip you with essential skills and techniques to foster open, honest, and meaningful conversations with your teen.
What You Will Learn:
- Understanding Teen Changes: Gain insights into the physical, emotional, and psychological changes that teens experience and how these impact their behavior and communication.
- How to Talk to Your Teen: Receive practical advice on initiating and maintaining positive and productive conversations with your teen.
- Listening Skills: Learn how to listen effectively, ensuring your teen feels heard, understood, and valued.
- Handling Conflicts: Discover strategies for managing disagreements and conflicts with your teen in a healthy and respectful manner.
- Building Trust and Respect: Explore ways to create a supportive home environment that nurtures mutual trust and respect between you and your teen.