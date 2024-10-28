CJMQG Mid-Winter Retreat

Dinner is not included in the Day Tripper price. If you wish to have dinner at the venue on Friday night, there is an additional charge. Day trippers who purchase dinner for Friday can stay until 8 pm.

Dinner is not included in the Day Tripper price. If you wish to have dinner at the venue on Friday night, there is an additional charge. Day trippers who purchase dinner for Friday can stay until 8 pm.

More details...