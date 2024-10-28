CJMQG Mid-Winter Retreat

Included in Single Occupancy ticket:
24 hr access to sewing space starting Friday night at 4 pm, ending Sunday night at 5 pm
Single room for Friday and Saturday nights
All meals and snacks
Non-alcoholic beverages
Not included:
Alcoholic beverages (can be purchased at Chauncey bar)
Day Tripper
$290
Included in Day Tripper ticket:
Access to sewing space from 4pm - 7 pm Friday, 7 am - 7 pm Saturday and 7 am - 5 pm Sunday
Breakfast and Lunch on Saturday and Sunday
Snacks
Non-alcoholic beverages
Not included:
overnight room
Dinner Friday or Saturday night
Alcoholic beverages (can be purchased at the Chauncey Bar)
Day Tripper Dinner-Friday Night
$40
Dinner is not included in the Day Tripper price. If you wish to have dinner at the venue on Friday night, there is an additional charge.
Day trippers who purchase dinner for Friday can stay until 8 pm.
Day Tripper Dinner-Saturday Night
$40
Dinner is not included in the Day Tripper price. If you wish to have dinner at the venue on Saturday night, there is an additional charge.
Day trippers who purchase dinner for Saturday can stay until 8 pm.
Waitlist
Free
If you are interested in attending, but the event is sold out, please select this option to be added to our waitlist.
