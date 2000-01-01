Raffle - Abbigail Dixon Quilt

Here is more information ...This is an opportunity to purchase chances to win a handmade quilt made by Abbigail Dixon's aunt. This is a great size to fit your full-size bed. The dimensions are: 61" X 83".





The proceeds collected will help Abbigail Dixon fund her missions trip this summer to Southeastern Europe. She will visit countries such as Croatia, Bosnia, Albania as well a several others. During this trip Abbigail will use dance, drama, community service and intentional conversations to engage atheists, Muslims, Catholics and refugees.





Abbigail will be traveling Europe during the months of June and July and will be gone a total of weeks including training time.





We will sell chances to win up to the end of the day on May 31st and will draw a winner June 1st.





Thank you for your love, prayer and support.