"Stock The Bar" Fundraiser Presented by Wolf Pack Parents

We're excited to announce our "Stock the Bar" fundraiser, and we need your support! We're offering a chance to win an incredible prize: a high-quality cooler that keeps ice for up to 5 days, fully stocked with a selection of liquor, beer, wine, and all the essentials for your home bar. This amazing package is valued at over $1,000! Winning ticket will be drawn on June 14th, just in time for your Father's Day & Juneteenth celebration!





By participating, you'll be supporting our team's upcoming tackle football season. Your contribution will help cover expenses for equipment, travel, and other essential needs to ensure our players have a successful and memorable season.





Thank you for your support!