Mason-Dixon Search Dogs Inc

Hosted by

Mason-Dixon Search Dogs Inc

About this event

11th Annual Advanced K9 HRD Seminar

Harford and Cecil Counties

Maryland

Working Spot
$400

For advanced K9 teams - you will have the opportunity to work 3 distinct problems each day.

Observer Spot
$150

Learn about K9 behavior, scent theory, and search strategy by observing teams working the problems. You will get full access to each instructor to ask questions or discuss training.

Seminar Shirt
$20

You must pre-order and pay for your seminar shirt if you'd like to have one. We will not be ordering extras.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!