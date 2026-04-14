11th Annual Advanced K9 HRD Seminar

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About this event
Maryland
For advanced K9 teams - you will have the opportunity to work 3 distinct problems each day.
Learn about K9 behavior, scent theory, and search strategy by observing teams working the problems. You will get full access to each instructor to ask questions or discuss training.
You must pre-order and pay for your seminar shirt if you'd like to have one. We will not be ordering extras.
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