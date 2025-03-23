11th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala 2026

115 McMenamy Rd

St Peters, MO 63376, USA

Table of 8
$420
Single Ticket
$60

Includes dinner and program

Child Ticket 6-16 Years Old
$15

ages 6-16

Child Ticket 0-5
free

Ages o-5- Free admission

Hosanna Hero Sponsorship
$10,000

Your sponsorship at this level gets you 12 (2-tables) complimentary tickets to the 11th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala. A table at the gala for you and your business/ministry to display your products, promo materials etc, recognition in presentation video at the gala, full page ad in program, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper on table at gala.

Child Champion Sponsorship
$5,000

Your sponsorship at this level gets you 6 (table) complimentary tickets to the 11th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala. A table at the gala for you and your business/ministry to display your products, promo materials etc, recognition in presentation video at the gala, full page ad in program, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper on table at gala.

Dream Builder Sponsorship
$2,500

Your sponsorship at this level gets you 6(table) complimentary tickets to the 11th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala. A table at the gala for you and your business/ministry to display your products, promo materials etc, recognition in presentation video at the gala, full page ad in program, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper on table at gala.

Hope Giver Sponsorship
$1,000

Your sponsorship level gets you 4 complimentary tickets to the 11th Annual Be the Hope Dinner Gala, half page ad in the program, recognition in presentation video, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper at gala

Guardian Level Sponsorship
$750

Your sponsorship at this level gets you 2 complimentary tickets to the 11th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala, a quarter of a page ad in program, recognition in presentation video, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page and Facebook page, table topper at gala

Friends of Mercy's Hope Sponsorship
$500

Your sponsorship level gets you 2 complimentary tickets to the 11th Annual Be The Hope Dinner Gala, business card-sized ad in the program, recognition in the presentation video, appreciation certificate, social media ad on event page, and Facebook page

