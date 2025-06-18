11th Annual Benefit Dinner Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Seating is limited. After the tables are filled, we will accept standing room only.
Please note in order to maximize space, there may be another couple seated at your table.
Please list the names of guests. If you are unsure at this time, please either put your name or the name of your company as a place holder.
You will have until December 5th to contact [email protected] with the names.
Please list the names of guests. If you are unsure at this time, please either put your name or the name of your company as a place holder.
You will have until December 5th to contact [email protected] with the names.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!