11th Annual Butterfly Brunch Silent Auction

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Lalo Tequila and Talavera Tequila Shot Glasses with Tray & Salt Shaker
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Beautiful vestido bordado (embroidered Mexican dress) size medium from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.
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Beautiful worry dolls laptop bag/large purse with matching necklace and makeup bag from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.
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Gold-plated flower design earrings and bracelet set adorned with pearls from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.
Starting bid
Gold-plated flower design earrings with pearl from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.
Starting bid
Embroidered sacred heart statement earrings from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.
Starting bid
Talavera-inspired earrings featuring sacred hearts and Mexican pearls design from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.
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Beautiful handcrafted Talavera choker from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.
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Hand embroidered sweatshirt in size small featuring traditional Mexican embroidery from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.
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Hand-painted sacred heart earrings featuring a floral design on a white base. A perfect statement piece!
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Perfect family fun package includes:
4 tickets to Denver Museum of Nature & Science
4 tickets to Denver Zoo
4 tickets to Children's Museum of Denver
+ Toy collection
Amazing destinations for curious little explorers - dinosaurs, animals, and hands-on fun!
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Capture your family's beautiful moments with local Latina photographer, Loredana!
This photographer has captured countless precious family moments in our community, creating stunning portraits that celebrate love and connection. Perfect for holiday cards, home décor, or simply preserving moments as your family grows.
Professional photography session with a talented photographer who understands our community and can work comfortably in both English and Spanish.
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Charrito photographed by Rey Guzman, arts & crafts designer and photographer, from Making Art Denver.
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Día de los Muertos themed gift basket featuring sugar skull merchandise, apparel, and Day of the Dead collectibles in wicker presentation basket. Colorful calavera designs celebrating Mexican cultural tradition.
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Premium Día de los Muertos gift basket featuring sugar skull decorations, candles, masks, and Day of the Dead collectibles. Elegant collection celebrating Mexican cultural tradition with decorative items and accessories.
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Denver Broncos fan gift basket featuring team glassware, drinkware, and accessories. Premium sports merchandise perfect for any Broncos enthusiast.
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Tickets to Happiest Man on Earth
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Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
Starting bid
Signed 12x12 print
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$100 gift card to use at either escape room location (Arvada or Lakewood)
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A collection of books by Latina authors and Mexmas 40oz tumbler.
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Museum of Illusions experience
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Watermelon Picnic Basket and Barbeque Set with Red Picnic Quilt, Red Placemats, Set of 4 Reusable Cups, Dish, and Spoons plus Chopsticks Set, Watermelon Paper Plates and Cups, Watermelon Tray, Watermelon Salt and Pepper Shakers, and 2 Watermelon Kitchen Hand Towels.
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Set of 2 boxes
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Includes Cholula Salsa 6 Bottle Variety Set, Large Classic Tobasco, 3 Salsa Bowls w/Chicarrons and Pinwheels, Chili Art, 4 floricanto table mats, and Aztec's Revenge 10 Bottle Variety Collection Set with 2 large Micheladas.
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Denver Broncos Poncho, Mexican Sombrero, Autographed Homie Creeper, Homies Collection Issue 14.
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Starting bid
Blast off into learning with this stellar collection from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, featuring 5 museum and Infinity Theater entry vouchers plus astronaut ice cream, space-themed supplies, and an adorable dinosaur plush companion. Perfect for inspiring young scientists and space enthusiasts to explore the wonders of our universe both at home and during multiple museum visits!
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2 tickets to the March 25th game vs the Dallas Mavericks
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Starting bid
Coffee basket includes coffee from Prodigy Coffee and Cultura Chocolate. Includes Coffee syrups, coffee mug and tumbler, coffee beans, and more!
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Customized Sombrero Mexicano with Brown leather Earrings with Blue West & Co Necklace
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!