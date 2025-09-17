Adelante Mujer, Inc

Hosted by

Adelante Mujer, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

11th Annual Butterfly Brunch Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2830 Lawrence St, Denver, CO 80205, USA

Talavera Tequila Set item
Talavera Tequila Set
$35

Starting bid

Lalo Tequila and Talavera Tequila Shot Glasses with Tray & Salt Shaker

MexiChic Embroidered Mexican Dress item
MexiChic Embroidered Mexican Dress
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful vestido bordado (embroidered Mexican dress) size medium from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Muñecas Quitapenas Laptop Bag & Bracelet Set item
MexiChic Muñecas Quitapenas Laptop Bag & Bracelet Set
$45

Starting bid

Beautiful worry dolls laptop bag/large purse with matching necklace and makeup bag from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Golden Flores Jewelry Set item
MexiChic Golden Flores Jewelry Set
$15

Starting bid

Gold-plated flower design earrings and bracelet set adorned with pearls from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Golden Flores Earrings item
MexiChic Golden Flores Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Gold-plated flower design earrings with pearl from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexicChic Embroiderd Earrings item
MexicChic Embroiderd Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Embroidered sacred heart statement earrings from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Talavera Sacred Heart Earrings item
MexiChic Talavera Sacred Heart Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Talavera-inspired earrings featuring sacred hearts and Mexican pearls design from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Talavera Choker item
MexiChic Talavera Choker
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful handcrafted Talavera choker from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

MexiChic Embroidered Sweatshirt item
MexiChic Embroidered Sweatshirt
$25

Starting bid

Hand embroidered sweatshirt in size small featuring traditional Mexican embroidery from MexiChicSA boutique. Authentic Mexican artistry supporting female artisans.

Mexican Hand-Painted Sacred Heart Earrings item
Mexican Hand-Painted Sacred Heart Earrings
$8

Starting bid

Hand-painted sacred heart earrings featuring a floral design on a white base. A perfect statement piece!

¡Aventuras en Denver! item
¡Aventuras en Denver!
$150

Starting bid

Perfect family fun package includes:

4 tickets to Denver Museum of Nature & Science
4 tickets to Denver Zoo
4 tickets to Children's Museum of Denver
+ Toy collection

Amazing destinations for curious little explorers - dinosaurs, animals, and hands-on fun!

Family Memories with Loredana Photography item
Family Memories with Loredana Photography
$200

Starting bid

Capture your family's beautiful moments with local Latina photographer, Loredana!
This photographer has captured countless precious family moments in our community, creating stunning portraits that celebrate love and connection. Perfect for holiday cards, home décor, or simply preserving moments as your family grows.
Professional photography session with a talented photographer who understands our community and can work comfortably in both English and Spanish.

Charrito item
Charrito
$125

Starting bid

Charrito photographed by Rey Guzman, arts & crafts designer and photographer, from Making Art Denver.

Dia de los Muertos basket (green bow) item
Dia de los Muertos basket (green bow)
$50

Starting bid

Día de los Muertos themed gift basket featuring sugar skull merchandise, apparel, and Day of the Dead collectibles in wicker presentation basket. Colorful calavera designs celebrating Mexican cultural tradition.

Dia de los Muertos basket (purple bow) item
Dia de los Muertos basket (purple bow)
$50

Starting bid

Premium Día de los Muertos gift basket featuring sugar skull decorations, candles, masks, and Day of the Dead collectibles. Elegant collection celebrating Mexican cultural tradition with decorative items and accessories.

Denver Broncos Fan basket item
Denver Broncos Fan basket
$60

Starting bid

Denver Broncos fan gift basket featuring team glassware, drinkware, and accessories. Premium sports merchandise perfect for any Broncos enthusiast.

DCPA Theather Tickets item
DCPA Theather Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Tickets to Happiest Man on Earth

Awkward Yeti "Ambition" item
Awkward Yeti "Ambition"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Be Sad With Me" item
Awkward Yeti "Be Sad With Me"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Clutter" item
Awkward Yeti "Clutter"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Heart Gets Back Up" item
Awkward Yeti "Heart Gets Back Up"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Heart's Beat" item
Awkward Yeti "Heart's Beat"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Love Me As I Am" item
Awkward Yeti "Love Me As I Am"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Morning Coffee" item
Awkward Yeti "Morning Coffee"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "No Time " item
Awkward Yeti "No Time "
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Problem Solving" item
Awkward Yeti "Problem Solving"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "Pumpkin Everything" item
Awkward Yeti "Pumpkin Everything"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Awkward Yeti "That Song" item
Awkward Yeti "That Song"
$15

Starting bid

Signed 12x12 print

Conundrum Escape Room certificate item
Conundrum Escape Room certificate
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to use at either escape room location (Arvada or Lakewood)

Cuentos y Cafecito item
Cuentos y Cafecito
$70

Starting bid

A collection of books by Latina authors and Mexmas 40oz tumbler.

4 tickets to Museum of Illusions (blackout dates apply) item
4 tickets to Museum of Illusions (blackout dates apply)
$50

Starting bid

Museum of Illusions experience

Slice of Summer Basket item
Slice of Summer Basket
$40

Starting bid

Watermelon Picnic Basket and Barbeque Set with Red Picnic Quilt, Red Placemats, Set of 4 Reusable Cups, Dish, and Spoons plus Chopsticks Set, Watermelon Paper Plates and Cups, Watermelon Tray, Watermelon Salt and Pepper Shakers, and 2 Watermelon Kitchen Hand Towels.

Butterfly Shadow Boxes item
Butterfly Shadow Boxes
$15

Starting bid

Set of 2 boxes

Salsa Menagerie item
Salsa Menagerie
$65

Starting bid

Includes Cholula Salsa 6 Bottle Variety Set, Large Classic Tobasco, 3 Salsa Bowls w/Chicarrons and Pinwheels, Chili Art, 4 floricanto table mats, and Aztec's Revenge 10 Bottle Variety Collection Set with 2 large Micheladas.

Homie Chicanismo item
Homie Chicanismo
$75

Starting bid

Denver Broncos Poncho, Mexican Sombrero, Autographed Homie Creeper, Homies Collection Issue 14.

Fajas Bordado/Embroidered Sash item
Fajas Bordado/Embroidered Sash
$35

Starting bid

Explorer's Adventure Pack item
Explorer's Adventure Pack
$75

Starting bid

Blast off into learning with this stellar collection from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, featuring 5 museum and Infinity Theater entry vouchers plus astronaut ice cream, space-themed supplies, and an adorable dinosaur plush companion. Perfect for inspiring young scientists and space enthusiasts to explore the wonders of our universe both at home and during multiple museum visits!

Denver Nuggets tickets item
Denver Nuggets tickets
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to the March 25th game vs the Dallas Mavericks

Mariposa Painting item
Mariposa Painting
$25

Starting bid

Coffee basket item
Coffee basket
$50

Starting bid

Coffee basket includes coffee from Prodigy Coffee and Cultura Chocolate. Includes Coffee syrups, coffee mug and tumbler, coffee beans, and more!

Customized Sombrero Mexicano with Brown leather Earrings item
Customized Sombrero Mexicano with Brown leather Earrings
$80

Starting bid

Customized Sombrero Mexicano with Brown leather Earrings with Blue West & Co Necklace

Desert Bloom Necklace & Earrings item
Desert Bloom Necklace & Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!