OLD GALA FORM

270 Corsair

Irvine, CA 92618, USA

Luke Skywalker Sponsor
$2,500
8 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Primary visual recognition at event and on website/communications Verbal Recognition During Event Post event recognition in email communication and on social media
Princess Leia Sponsor
$1,500
4 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name, Logo and Link on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
Yoda Sponsor
$1,000
2 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
Obi Wan Kenobi Sponsor
$500
2 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
Han Solo Sponsor
$250
2 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
Membership Tickets
free
AAP-OC Chapter members and their families may attend free. Food and beverages included. Please indicate how many attendees below.
Student/Resident Rate
free
Medical Students and Physicians in Training and their families may attend free. Food and beverages included. Please indicate how many attendees below.
Non-member Tickets - Adults
$20
Includes food and beverages.
Non-member Tickets - Children
$5
Includes food and beverages

