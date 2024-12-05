American Academy of Pediatrics - Orange County Chapter
eventClosed
OLD GALA FORM
270 Corsair
Irvine, CA 92618, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Luke Skywalker Sponsor
$2,500
8 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Primary visual recognition at event and on website/communications Verbal Recognition During Event Post event recognition in email communication and on social media
8 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Primary visual recognition at event and on website/communications Verbal Recognition During Event Post event recognition in email communication and on social media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Princess Leia Sponsor
$1,500
4 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name, Logo and Link on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
4 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name, Logo and Link on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Yoda Sponsor
$1,000
2 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
2 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Obi Wan Kenobi Sponsor
$500
2 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
2 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Han Solo Sponsor
$250
2 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
2 Free Tickets to event (non-member) Name on Event Website Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Membership Tickets
free
AAP-OC Chapter members and their families may attend free. Food and beverages included. Please indicate how many attendees below.
AAP-OC Chapter members and their families may attend free. Food and beverages included. Please indicate how many attendees below.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Student/Resident Rate
free
Medical Students and Physicians in Training and their families may attend free. Food and beverages included. Please indicate how many attendees below.
Medical Students and Physicians in Training and their families may attend free. Food and beverages included. Please indicate how many attendees below.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Non-member Tickets - Adults
$20
Includes food and beverages.
Includes food and beverages.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Non-member Tickets - Children
$5
Includes food and beverages
Includes food and beverages
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout