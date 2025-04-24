11th Annual Do Better. Be Better. Golf Outing

I am not golfing, but would like to order a t-shirt. T-shirts must be purchased by JUNE 15. 2025 for adequate production time. Sizes Adult Small to XXXlarge are available. T-shirts can be picked up the day of the event at Fox Ridge Golf Course OR a pick-up time can be arranged. T-shirts will NOT be shipped or delivered, so you must be able to pick-up your shirt from our home in Dike. Please message the Do Better. Be Better. Facebook page to arrange details.

I am not golfing, but would like to order a t-shirt. T-shirts must be purchased by JUNE 15. 2025 for adequate production time. Sizes Adult Small to XXXlarge are available. T-shirts can be picked up the day of the event at Fox Ridge Golf Course OR a pick-up time can be arranged. T-shirts will NOT be shipped or delivered, so you must be able to pick-up your shirt from our home in Dike. Please message the Do Better. Be Better. Facebook page to arrange details.

More details...