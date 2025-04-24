11th Annual Do Better. Be Better. Golf Outing

GOLF REGISTRATION WILL BE OPEN FROM June 2-JUNE 15, 2025. Payments at the door will NOT be accepted. Included in golf registration: 18 holes of golf, golf cart, lunch, tournament t-shirt, and complimentary gift. **NEW THIS YEAR** Registration also includes a golfers advantage package for each golfer. The package includes 2 mulligans, 2 grenades, and advanced tee off on two holes.
Hole Sponsorship
$250
HOLE SPONSORSHIPS are due on Monday, June 30 to ensure a sign can be made. Your business, family, or cause will be recognized on social media and on signage the day of the event.
Meal Ticket
$15
🍽️ Please Note: The dining hall has limited space, so meal tickets are available BY INVITE ONLY for family members of the Smith Family or other VIP guests.
Thank you for understanding and helping us keep the event organized and meaningful for all participants. 💙
Do Better. Be Better. T-shirt
$20
I am not golfing, but would like to order a t-shirt. T-shirts must be purchased by JUNE 15. 2025 for adequate production time. Sizes Adult Small to XXXlarge are available. T-shirts can be picked up the day of the event at Fox Ridge Golf Course OR a pick-up time can be arranged. T-shirts will NOT be shipped or delivered, so you must be able to pick-up your shirt from our home in Dike. Please message the Do Better. Be Better. Facebook page to arrange details.
Add a donation for Do Better Be Better Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!