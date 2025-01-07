11th Annual Elite Reverse Raffle

Be a sponsor of our youth program -be recognized at the event, be on our website as a sponsor and have your business on our club kids shirts for 2025-2026 season. Comes with two general admission tickets to the event that include: Dinner, open bar and a chance to win one of the cash prizes in the reverse money raffle! Tickets to be filled out at event for raffle!

Be a sponsor of our youth program -be recognized at the event, be on our website as a sponsor and have your business on our club kids shirts for 2025-2026 season. Comes with two general admission tickets to the event that include: Dinner, open bar and a chance to win one of the cash prizes in the reverse money raffle! Tickets to be filled out at event for raffle!

More details...