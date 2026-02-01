Victorious Life Family Worship Center

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Victorious Life Family Worship Center

About this event

11th Annual Founders' Day Gala

8896 Richmond Dr

Laplace, LA 70068, USA

General Gala Admission
$75

Access to our Founders’ Day Gala - an elegant celebration marking 11 years of faithful leadership, vision, and Kingdom impact. This evening is dedicated to honor, thanksgiving, and celebrating the future God is unfolding.


YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".

Child Admission
$20

Children 12 years and under.


YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".

Legacy Level Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • Honoring the foundation that was laid with faith and obedience
  • 5 Gala Tickets

YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".

Covenant Level Sponsorship
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Standing with our leaders in unity and vision
  • 4 Gala Tickets

YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".

Partnership Level Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
  • Partnering to bless and strengthen our Founding Leaders
  • 3 Gala Tickets

YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".

Open Heaven Level Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • A heartfelt gift of gratitude and honor
  • 2 Gala Ticket

YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".

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