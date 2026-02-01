11th Annual Founders' Day Gala

About this event
Access to our Founders’ Day Gala - an elegant celebration marking 11 years of faithful leadership, vision, and Kingdom impact. This evening is dedicated to honor, thanksgiving, and celebrating the future God is unfolding.
YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".
Children 12 years and under.
YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".
YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".
YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".
YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".
YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY ADD'L FEE... SELECT "OTHER" and type "0".
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