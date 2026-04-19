For 11 years, the FRESHH Conference has been more than an event, it has been a personal trigger for transformation. This is where women shift their mindset. Where nutrition meets knowledge. Where wellness becomes a lifestyle — not a trend.





We don’t just talk about health.

We teach sustainable success.

We create community.

We ignite action.





The 11th Annual FRESHH Conference is your space to reset, refocus, and recommit to becoming the healthiest version of you — mind, body, and soul. Because how you think determines how you live. And how you fuel your body fuels your future.





Join us. It’s time to harmonize your health and nurture your mind.