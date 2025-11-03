11th Annual Golf Fore Autism Sponsorships

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About this event
Missouri City, TX 77459, USA
Two teams-8 players • PR w/photo op • Priority listing on banner/signage • Sponsor sign on tee box • Giveaway or mktg. materials in golfer swag bags • Event prog. listing/full-page ad (5'' w x 8''h) • Recog. at dinner & awards banquet • Social media
One team-4 players • Premier listing banner/event signage • Sponsor sign on tee box • Giveaway or mktg. materials in golfer swag bags • Event program listing/half-page ad (5"x 3.875'') • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media
One team - 4 players • Prime listing on tournament banner/signage • Giveaway or mktg. materials in golfer swag bags • Event program listing/quarter-page ad (2.375" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media
Two teams- 8 players • Company name/logo embroidered on player golf shirts • Sponsor signs on tee box (both courses) • Event program listing & full-page ad (5'' x 8'') • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media
Company name/logo signage is displayed on every golf cart • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media
Company name/logo signage showcased on dining, banquet, and awards tables. • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media
Picture your brand crushing the course or winning a hole-in-1! Each player receives a sleeve of 3 premium quality custom golf balls and tees • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media
Company name/logo on caps and koozies • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media
Company name/logo on golf umbrellas • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media
Company name/logo on player golf towels (Est. 240+ towels) • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media
Company name/logo as breakfast sponsor throughout the dining area • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media
Company name/logo on golfer swag bags (est. 240+ bags) • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media
Company name/logo signage on each Mulligan ticket and on event signage • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media
Company name/logo on event signage in auction area • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media
Company name/logo on each boxed lunch, signage throughout dining areas • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner and awards • Social media
Company name/logo on all player drink tickets • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media
“Generously underwritten by” printed on all signage throughout the venue and courses • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half page ad (5” x 3.875”) • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media
Experience autism challenges, signage display at the driving range and putting green • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half page ad (5” x 3.875”) • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media
Company name/logo signage displayed on beverage/snack carts • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media
Company name/logo signage displayed on beverage carts and dinner cocktail napkins • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375"w x 3.875''h) • Social media
Company name/logo on signage display at food vendor location • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media
Company name/logo on event signage displayed at Wine Pull station • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media
Company name/logo on event signage displayed at Wine Pull station • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media
Event signage with company name/logo at A.M. registration and P.M. check-out • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media
Company name/logo on large raffle signage and on each raffle ticket • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media
In-Kind equivalent as event photographer, signage and recognition throughout event • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media
Adult beverages served at breakfast • Signage with company name/logo displayed at beverage station • Event program listing
One hole sponsor on each course, does not include Golf Team • Sign(s) with company name/logo • Event program listing
Individual hole sponsor on one course, does not include Golf Team • Sign with company name/logo • Event program listing
8 Mulligans, 8 Advantage Challenges, and 4 VIP Raffle tickets.
2 Mulligans, 2 Advantage Challenges, and 1 VIP Raffle ticket.
$
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