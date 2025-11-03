Hope For Three

Hosted by

Hope For Three

About this event

11th Annual Golf Fore Autism Sponsorships

2880 La Quinta Dr

Missouri City, TX 77459, USA

EAGLE
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two teams-8 players • PR w/photo op • Priority listing on banner/signage • Sponsor sign on tee box • Giveaway or mktg. materials in golfer swag bags • Event prog. listing/full-page ad (5'' w x 8''h) • Recog. at dinner & awards banquet • Social media

BIRDIE
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One team-4 players • Premier listing banner/event signage • Sponsor sign on tee box • Giveaway or mktg. materials in golfer swag bags • Event program listing/half-page ad (5"x 3.875'') • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media

PAR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One team - 4 players • Prime listing on tournament banner/signage • Giveaway or mktg. materials in golfer swag bags • Event program listing/quarter-page ad (2.375" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media

PLAYER GOLF SHIRTS
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two teams- 8 players • Company name/logo embroidered on player golf shirts • Sponsor signs on tee box (both courses) • Event program listing & full-page ad (5'' x 8'') • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media

PLAYER GOLF CARTS
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo signage is displayed on every golf cart • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media

DINNER
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo signage showcased on dining, banquet, and awards tables. • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media

CUSTOM GOLF BALLS AND TEES
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Picture your brand crushing the course or winning a hole-in-1! Each player receives a sleeve of 3 premium quality custom golf balls and tees • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media

CUSTOM CAPS & KOOZIES
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on caps and koozies • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media

UMBRELLAS
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on golf umbrellas • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media

GOLF TOWELS
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on player golf towels (Est. 240+ towels) • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media

BREAKFAST
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo as breakfast sponsor throughout the dining area • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media

GOLFER SWAG BAGS
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on golfer swag bags (est. 240+ bags) • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media

MULLIGAN
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo signage on each Mulligan ticket and on event signage • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media

SILENT AUCTION
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on event signage in auction area • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media

BOX LUNCH
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on each boxed lunch, signage throughout dining areas • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner and awards • Social media

PLAYER DRINK TICKETS
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on all player drink tickets • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & half-page ad (5" x 3.875") • Recog. during dinner & awards • Social media

SIGNAGE
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

“Generously underwritten by” printed on all signage throughout the venue and courses • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half page ad (5” x 3.875”) • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media

Putting Green Autism Challenges
$3,000

Experience autism challenges, signage display at the driving range and putting green • One team – 4 players • Event program listing & half page ad (5” x 3.875”) • Recog. during dinner & awards banquet • Social media

H43 DRINK/SNACK CARTS
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo signage displayed on beverage/snack carts • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media

QUAIL VALLEY BEVERAGE CARTS
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo signage displayed on beverage carts and dinner cocktail napkins • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375"w x 3.875''h) • Social media

FOOD ON THE COURSE (In-Kind Equivalent)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on signage display at food vendor location • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media

WINE PULL
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on event signage displayed at Wine Pull station • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media

WHISKEY PULL
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on event signage displayed at Wine Pull station • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media

REGISTRATION
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Event signage with company name/logo at A.M. registration and P.M. check-out • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media

VIP RAFFLE
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company name/logo on large raffle signage and on each raffle ticket • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media

PHOTOGRAPHER
$2,500

In-Kind equivalent as event photographer, signage and recognition throughout event • One team - 4 players • Event program listing & quarter-page ad (vertical 2.375''w x 3.875"h) • Social media

BEVERAGE STATION
$500

Adult beverages served at breakfast • Signage with company name/logo displayed at beverage station • Event program listing

BUSINESS ON THE TEE X2
$500

One hole sponsor on each course, does not include Golf Team • Sign(s) with company name/logo • Event program listing

BUSINESS ON THE TEE
$300

Individual hole sponsor on one course, does not include Golf Team • Sign with company name/logo • Event program listing

PREMIER PACKAGE - TEAM
$240

8 Mulligans, 8 Advantage Challenges, and 4 VIP Raffle tickets.

PLAYER PACKAGE-INDIVIDUAL
$60

2 Mulligans, 2 Advantage Challenges, and 1 VIP Raffle ticket.

Add a donation for Hope For Three

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!