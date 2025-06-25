11th Annual Golf Outing

1000 Golf Club Dr

York, PA 17403, USA

Hole Sponsor
$100
Yard Sign at one hole on the course
One Foursome
$450
Greens Fees, Cart, and Food/Beverage for one group of four golfers
Gold Sponsorship
$600
Hole Sponsorship + One Foursome + Program Recognition
Panther Sponsor
$1,000
Hole Sponsorship + One Foursome + Program and Banner Recognition
Cart Sponsor
$1,500
Signage in each cart + One Foursome + Full Page Program Recognition
Beverage Sponsor
$1,500
One Foursome + Full Page Program Recognition + Beverage Cart/Station Signage
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Signage in Banquet Area + One Foursome + Full Page Program Recognition
Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000
One Foursome + Hole Sponsorship + Full Page Program Recognition + Large Banner

