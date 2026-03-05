11th Annual Harry C. Brousaides Memorial Golf Tournament

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About this event
Golf Foursome Registration. $225 per person includes: Greens fees & cart, Boxed lunch, Giveaways, Awards Dinner, Contests, raffles, and lots of prizes!
Schedule:
11:00am-12:00pm Check-in and lunch. 12:30pm Shotgun Start/Scramble/Best ball. 5:30pm Awards Banquet Buffet
Please note: golfer registration is not tax deductible, sponsorships and donations are tax deductible.
New in 2026: Raffle tickets are now included with your ticket purchase!
Please include the names of your teammates if you are registering as a single player of a team. If you are registering as a single player with no team, we will be happy to pair you up!
$225 per person includes: Greens fees & cart, Boxed lunch, Giveaways, Awards Dinner, Contests, raffles, and lots of prizes!
Schedule:
11:00am-12:00pm Check-in and lunch. 12:30pm Shotgun Start/Scramble/Best ball. 5:30pm Awards Banquet Buffet
Please note: golfer registration is not tax deductible, sponsorships and donations are tax deductible.
New in 2026: Raffle tickets are now included with your ticket purchase!
All Eagle sponsors will receive: Company/Ind Feather Flag displayed at the tournament, Logo placement on Foundation giveaway(s), Ability to include company swag in golfer gift bags, Electronic display at registration/banquet, Company/Ind Tee Sign. All sponsoring companies/individuals will receive verbal recognition at our Awards Dinner Banquet as well as Company recognition on the Foundation website.
All Birdie sponsors will receive: Ability to include company swag in golfer gift bags, Electronic display at registration/banquet, Company/Ind Tee Sign. All sponsoring companies/individuals will receive verbal recognition at our Awards Dinner Banquet as well as Company recognition on the Foundation website.
All Par sponsors will receive: Company/Ind Tee Sign. All sponsoring companies/individuals will receive verbal recognition at our Awards Dinner Banquet as well as Company recognition on the Foundation website.
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