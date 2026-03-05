The Brousaides Charitable Foundation

Hosted by

The Brousaides Charitable Foundation

About this event

11th Annual Harry C. Brousaides Memorial Golf Tournament

265 Purchase St

South Easton, MA 02375, USA

Foursome Registration
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Foursome Registration. $225 per person includes: Greens fees & cart, Boxed lunch, Giveaways, Awards Dinner, Contests, raffles, and lots of prizes!

Schedule:
11:00am-12:00pm Check-in and lunch. 12:30pm Shotgun Start/Scramble/Best ball. 5:30pm Awards Banquet Buffet

Please note: golfer registration is not tax deductible, sponsorships and donations are tax deductible.

New in 2026: Raffle tickets are now included with your ticket purchase!

Single Player Registration
$225

Please include the names of your teammates if you are registering as a single player of a team. If you are registering as a single player with no team, we will be happy to pair you up!

$225 per person includes: Greens fees & cart, Boxed lunch, Giveaways, Awards Dinner, Contests, raffles, and lots of prizes!

Schedule:
11:00am-12:00pm Check-in and lunch. 12:30pm Shotgun Start/Scramble/Best ball. 5:30pm Awards Banquet Buffet

Please note: golfer registration is not tax deductible, sponsorships and donations are tax deductible.

New in 2026: Raffle tickets are now included with your ticket purchase!

Sponsorship: Eagle Sponsor
$1,000

All Eagle sponsors will receive: Company/Ind Feather Flag displayed at the tournament, Logo placement on Foundation giveaway(s), Ability to include company swag in golfer gift bags, Electronic display at registration/banquet, Company/Ind Tee Sign. All sponsoring companies/individuals will receive verbal recognition at our Awards Dinner Banquet as well as Company recognition on the Foundation website.

Sponsorship: Birdie Sponsor
$500

All Birdie sponsors will receive: Ability to include company swag in golfer gift bags, Electronic display at registration/banquet, Company/Ind Tee Sign. All sponsoring companies/individuals will receive verbal recognition at our Awards Dinner Banquet as well as Company recognition on the Foundation website.

Sponsorship: Par Sponsor
$250

All Par sponsors will receive: Company/Ind Tee Sign. All sponsoring companies/individuals will receive verbal recognition at our Awards Dinner Banquet as well as Company recognition on the Foundation website.

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