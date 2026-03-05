11th Annual Harry C. Brousaides Memorial Golf Tournament

Please include the names of your teammates if you are registering as a single player of a team. If you are registering as a single player with no team, we will be happy to pair you up!



$225 per person includes: Greens fees & cart, Boxed lunch, Giveaways, Awards Dinner, Contests, raffles, and lots of prizes!



Schedule:

11:00am-12:00pm Check-in and lunch. 12:30pm Shotgun Start/Scramble/Best ball. 5:30pm Awards Banquet Buffet



Please note: golfer registration is not tax deductible, sponsorships and donations are tax deductible.



New in 2026: Raffle tickets are now included with your ticket purchase!