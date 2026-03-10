11th Annual "It's A Par-Tee" Miniature Golf Tournament

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About this event
"Brought to You By" advertising on program, social media, and video marketing
Prominent exposure on external banner
Branding at sign-in and across the event
Prominent mention at lunch, in the program, and on our website
Three teams (12 players)
Social media mentions before and after event
Mention in program, newsletter, and website
Logo and/or company name on table signage
Two teams (8 players)
Social media mentions before and after event
Large logo on sponsor banner
Mention in program, newsletter, and website
Two teams (8 players)
Social media mentions before and after event
Mention in program, newsletter, and website
Branding included in Hole in One prizes and on-course announcement
Logo on 6 tee signs around the course
Mention in program, newsletter, and website
Logo on beverage station signage
Mention in program
Logo on one tee sign
Multiples may be purchased
Mention in program
One team of 4 players
Swag Bag
Includes on-course refreshments and lunch at King's Creek
One golfer
Swag Bag
Includes on-course refreshments and lunch at King's Creek
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