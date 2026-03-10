First State Community Action Agency Inc

Hosted by

First State Community Action Agency Inc

About this event

11th Annual "It's A Par-Tee" Miniature Golf Tournament

36944 Country Club Rd

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, USA

Primary Event Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

"Brought to You By" advertising on program, social media, and video marketing

Prominent exposure on external banner

Branding at sign-in and across the event

Prominent mention at lunch, in the program, and on our website

Three teams (12 players)


Lunch Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Social media mentions before and after event

Mention in program, newsletter, and website

Logo and/or company name on table signage

Two teams (8 players)

Major Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Social media mentions before and after event

Large logo on sponsor banner

Mention in program, newsletter, and website

Two teams (8 players)

Entertainment Sponsor
$1,200

Social media mentions before and after event

Mention in program, newsletter, and website

Branding included in Hole in One prizes and on-course announcement

Awareness Sponsor
$750

Logo on 6 tee signs around the course

Mention in program, newsletter, and website

Beverage Sponsor
$450

Logo on beverage station signage

Mention in program

Hole Sponsor
$200

Logo on one tee sign

Multiples may be purchased

Mention in program

Team Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One team of 4 players

Swag Bag

Includes on-course refreshments and lunch at King's Creek

Single Golfer Registration
$100

One golfer

Swag Bag

Includes on-course refreshments and lunch at King's Creek

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