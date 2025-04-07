eventClosed

11th Annual Juneteenth Vendor Registration - 2025

682 Grove St

Gainesville, GA 30501, USA

Non-Food and Food Booth
$125
This booth space is 10x10 and $125.00 per space. • This vending option does not include any trucks or trailers. • This vending option is tent & table only. • Our organization does not provide table or chairs. *One business per vending space.*
Food/Retail Truck or Trailers
$200
This booth space is a little over 3 parking spaces. This space is $200.00 per 3 spaces. *Example: 1 - 3 spaces $200 - 4 - 6 spaces $400 & so on. • This vending option is for all trucks and/or trailers.
Benefactor/Corporate Membership Priority Booth
free
The GHCBHS Membership Priority Booths are complimentary at no charge for current GHCBHS Members ONLY. (Please note: Your 2025 GHCBHS Membership Application must be on file prior to May 15, 2025.)
Add on: Power/Water - Trailer or Truck
free
Do you need power or water? Truck/Trailers needing additional power or water please select this option. Your assigned vending location will have access to power and/or water.

