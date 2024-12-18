11th Annual Kentucky Derby Soiree

Experience the excitement and elegance of the Kentucky Derby Soiree with our general admission tickets. Immerse yourself in a day filled with thrilling horse races, exquisite fashion, and a vibrant celebration of tradition and community spirit.
Last Chance General Admission
$100
SPONSOR: Starting Gate Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Reserved seating for 2 guests at a shared sponsor table |
Name listed in the event program |
Social media recognition as a Starting Gate Sponsor |
Name included on shared sponsor signage at the event
Sponsor: Church Hill Lounge Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Reserved seating for 2 guests at a shared sponsor table | Name listed in the event program |
Social media recognition as the Church Hill Lounge Sponsor |
Name included on shared sponsor signage at the event | Naming rights to the Cigar Lounge
Winner's Circle Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserved table for 8 at the event |
Name or logo listed in the event program |
Social media recognition as a Winner’s Circle Table |
Name included on shared sponsor signage at the event
SPONSOR: Jockey Club Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Reserved seating for 4 guests at a shared sponsor table |
Logo included on the event website and select printed materials |
Social media recognition as a Jockey Club sponsor |
Quarter-page ad in the event program |
Logo featured on shared sponsor signage at the event |
SPONSOR: Thoroughbred Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserved VIP table for 8 with premium placement at the event | Logo recognition on the event website, printed materials, and social media promotions |
Social media recognition as a Thoroughbred sponsor |
Half-page ad in the event program |
Logo featured on select event signage |
Recognition in event speeches |
Naming rights as the entertainment sponsor
ADVERTISING: Patron Name Listing
$75
Please submit your ads to [email protected] by April 6, 2025.
Accepted Formats: PNG, JPEG, PDF.
ADVERTISING: Quarter Page
$100
Please submit your ads to [email protected] by April 6, 2025.
Accepted Formats: PNG, JPEG, PDF.
ADVERTISING: Half Page
$125
Please submit your ads to [email protected] by April 6, 2025.
Accepted Formats: PNG, JPEG, PDF.
ADVERTISING: Full Page
$250
Please submit your ads to [email protected] by April 6, 2025.
Accepted Formats: PNG, JPEG, PDF.
