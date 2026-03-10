11th Annual Mark Hill Memorial Golf Outing

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About this event
There is a total of one (1) available sponsorship opportunity. Sponsorship includes two (2) large vinyl banners with the company name/logo at the registration table and the 1st tee box, 6 dinner only tickets and the opportunity to set up a marketing table and/or tent to provide information about their business or samples of their product. 50-50/50 raffle tickets (a chance to win up to $2,500).
There are twenty (20) available ULTIMATE sponsorship opportunities. Each sponsorship, includes a hole sponsor sign with their company name and logo on a sign at the tee box, 4 dinner only tickets and 40-50/50 tickets (a chance to win up to $2,500)
There are twenty (20) available sponsorship opportunities. Each sponsorship, includes a hole sponsor sign with their company name and logo on a sign at the tee box, 2 dinner only tickets and 20-50/50 tickets (a chance to win up to $2,500)
There are three (2) available sponsorship opportunities. Sponsors will have their name and logo on a sign at the tee box at one of the three games being offered on the course the day of the golf outing.
There are eight (8) available- Four on the front nine and four on the back nine. Sponsors will have their name and logo on a sign at the tee box and the golfer who hits closest to the pin will win a cash prize courtesy of the sponsor. Sign up early as these go very quickly.
There are eight (8) available sponsorship opportunities – four for long drive and four for long putt. Sponsors will have their name and logo on a sign at the tee box and the golfer who hits the longest drive in the fairway or the longest putt on the green will win a cash prize courtesy of the sponsor.
There are an unlimited number of these opportunities available and include a custom sign at the tee box with your company logo or personal message included.
Don't golf? Join us for dinner and auction.
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