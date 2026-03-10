Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation

Hosted by

Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation

About this event

11th Annual Mark Hill Memorial Golf Outing

1001 White Hawk Dr

Crown Point, IN 46307, USA

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

There is a total of one (1) available sponsorship opportunity. Sponsorship includes two (2) large vinyl banners with the company name/logo at the registration table and the 1st tee box, 6 dinner only tickets and the opportunity to set up a marketing table and/or tent to provide information about their business or samples of their product. 50-50/50 raffle tickets (a chance to win up to $2,500).

Ultimate Event Sponsor
$1,500

There are twenty (20) available ULTIMATE sponsorship opportunities. Each sponsorship, includes a hole sponsor sign with their company name and logo on a sign at the tee box, 4 dinner only tickets and 40-50/50 tickets (a chance to win up to $2,500)

Premiere Event Sponsor
$1,000

There are twenty (20) available sponsorship opportunities. Each sponsorship, includes a hole sponsor sign with their company name and logo on a sign at the tee box, 2 dinner only tickets and 20-50/50 tickets (a chance to win up to $2,500)

Course Game Sponsor
$500

There are three (2) available sponsorship opportunities. Sponsors will have their name and logo on a sign at the tee box at one of the three games being offered on the course the day of the golf outing.

Par 3 Hole Sponsor
$250

There are eight (8) available- Four on the front nine and four on the back nine. Sponsors will have their name and logo on a sign at the tee box and the golfer who hits closest to the pin will win a cash prize courtesy of the sponsor. Sign up early as these go very quickly.

Special Event Sponsor
$150

There are eight (8) available sponsorship opportunities – four for long drive and four for long putt. Sponsors will have their name and logo on a sign at the tee box and the golfer who hits the longest drive in the fairway or the longest putt on the green will win a cash prize courtesy of the sponsor.

Hole Sponsor
$100

There are an unlimited number of these opportunities available and include a custom sign at the tee box with your company logo or personal message included.

Dinner
$40

Don't golf? Join us for dinner and auction.

Add a donation for Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation

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