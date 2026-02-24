11th Annual Minersville Fire Rescue Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Golf and dinner included for 4. Recognition at each beverage station and on the beverage cart. Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.
Golf and dinner included for 4. Recognition at the post tournament dinner. Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.
Golf and dinner included for 4. Recognition in each cart (sponsor may also provide items to be placed in carts). Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.
Golf and dinner included for 4. Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.
Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.
Sponsor recognition on ONE hole. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.
Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.
Golf and dinner for 4
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!