11th Annual Minersville Fire Rescue Golf Tournament

1753 Panther Valley Rd

Pine Grove, PA 17963, USA

Beverage Partnership
$2,000

Golf and dinner included for 4. Recognition at each beverage station and on the beverage cart. Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.

Food Partnership
$2,000

Golf and dinner included for 4. Recognition at the post tournament dinner. Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.

Cart Partnership
$2,000

Golf and dinner included for 4. Recognition in each cart (sponsor may also provide items to be placed in carts). Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.

Platinum Sponsor
$750

Golf and dinner included for 4. Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.

Gold Sponsor
$400

Sponsor recognition on TWO different holes. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.

Silver Sponsor
$200

Sponsor recognition on ONE hole. Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Sponsor recognition on tournament banner.

Foursome
$360

Golf and dinner for 4

