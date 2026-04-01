Pegasus Media Project

Hosted by

Pegasus Media Project

About this event

11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival

5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230

Dallas, TX 75206

STUDENT - One Day Ticket
$15

One-day student ticket for PFF 2026. Valid for chosen day.

ADULT - One Day Ticket
$30

One-day adult ticket for PFF 2026. Valid for chosen day.

STUDENT - Two Day Ticket
$25

Two-day student ticket for PFF 2026. Valid for chosen day(s).

ADULT - Two Day Ticket
$50

Two-day adult ticket for PFF 2026. Valid for chosen day(s).

STUDENT - Full Festival Pass
$35

Full festival student pass for PFF 2026. Valid for all days of the festival.

ADULT - Full Festival Pass
$60

Full festival adult pass for PFF 2026. Valid for all days of the festival.

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