11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival

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About this event
Dallas, TX 75206
One-day student ticket for PFF 2026. Valid for chosen day.
One-day adult ticket for PFF 2026. Valid for chosen day.
Two-day student ticket for PFF 2026. Valid for chosen day(s).
Two-day adult ticket for PFF 2026. Valid for chosen day(s).
Full festival student pass for PFF 2026. Valid for all days of the festival.
Full festival adult pass for PFF 2026. Valid for all days of the festival.
$
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