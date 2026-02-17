Pegasus Media Project

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Pegasus Media Project

About this event

11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival Sponsorships - All contributions are 100% tax deductible

1/4 page ad in 11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival Program item
1/4 page ad in 11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival Program
$75
1/2 page ad in 11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival Program item
1/2 page ad in 11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival Program
$125
1 page ad in 11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival Program item
1 page ad in 11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival Program
$150
Producing Sponsor item
Producing Sponsor
$500

TWO Festival Passes with Access to All Film Screenings & Award Ceremony

TWO 2025 Pegasus Film Festival T-shirts

Logo in Printed Festival Program & on Pegasus Media Project & Pegasus Film Festival Websites

1/4 page ad in festival program


Premiere Sponsor item
Premiere Sponsor
$1,000

Producing Sponsor PLUS

TWO additional Festival Passes with Access to All Film Screenings & Award Ceremony & 2026 Pegasus Film Festival T-shirt

Logo on step & repeat, website & screen recognition

Social media mention post

1/2 page ad in festival program

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Premiere PLUS

(2) additional festival passes + T-Shirts

Social media features

Full page ad in festival program

Associate Producer item
Associate Producer
$5,000

SILVER PLUS

Premium brand visibility across all platforms

On-Site activation opportunity

VIP access

Recognition during key festival moments

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Associate Producer PLUS

Exclusive - festival presented by [your brand]

Top tier visibility across all platforms

Full brand integration across marketing & on-site experience

Custom activation tailored to your brand

Speaking opportunity at key festival events

Direct engagement with audiences, artists, and youth leaders

Add a donation for Pegasus Media Project

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