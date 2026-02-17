11th Annual Pegasus Film Festival Sponsorships - All contributions are 100% tax deductible

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About this event
TWO Festival Passes with Access to All Film Screenings & Award Ceremony
TWO 2025 Pegasus Film Festival T-shirts
Logo in Printed Festival Program & on Pegasus Media Project & Pegasus Film Festival Websites
1/4 page ad in festival program
Producing Sponsor PLUS
TWO additional Festival Passes with Access to All Film Screenings & Award Ceremony & 2026 Pegasus Film Festival T-shirt
Logo on step & repeat, website & screen recognition
Social media mention post
1/2 page ad in festival program
Premiere PLUS
(2) additional festival passes + T-Shirts
Social media features
Full page ad in festival program
SILVER PLUS
Premium brand visibility across all platforms
On-Site activation opportunity
VIP access
Recognition during key festival moments
Associate Producer PLUS
Exclusive - festival presented by [your brand]
Top tier visibility across all platforms
Full brand integration across marketing & on-site experience
Custom activation tailored to your brand
Speaking opportunity at key festival events
Direct engagement with audiences, artists, and youth leaders
$
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