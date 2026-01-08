11th Annual Prayer Breakfast Corporate Sponsors

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This Sponsorship level includes one full-page print and digital AD, two 30-sec video ads, a souvenir Journal, and eight VIP tickets.
This sponsorship level includes one full-page print and digital AD, one 30-sec video ad, a souvenir Journal, and four VIP tickets.
This sponsorship level includes one 1/2-page print and digital ad, a souvenir Journal, and four VIP tickets.
This sponsorship level includes one 1/2-page print and digital ad, a souvenir Journal, and two VIP tickets.
$
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