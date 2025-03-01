11th Annual Sight & Sounds Showcase Silent Auction

Donated By: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. They're Off to the Races!! And you will be too, with four (4) Admission Passes for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club 2025 Summer and Fall Meets. Clubhouse seating (reserved seats or tables are not included). Hold onto your fascinator hat as the thunderous thoroughbreds blow by! If you were to pay separately for all of the races this season, it would total $2,000. Use your savings to bet on the horse with the best name! (These passes DO NOT include Breeders’ Cup dates, Friday October 31st and Saturday, November 1st.) Retail Value: USD $160.00

Donated By: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. They're Off to the Races!! And you will be too, with four (4) Admission Passes for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club 2025 Summer and Fall Meets. Clubhouse seating (reserved seats or tables are not included). Hold onto your fascinator hat as the thunderous thoroughbreds blow by! If you were to pay separately for all of the races this season, it would total $2,000. Use your savings to bet on the horse with the best name! (These passes DO NOT include Breeders’ Cup dates, Friday October 31st and Saturday, November 1st.) Retail Value: USD $160.00

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