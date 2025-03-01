11th Annual Sight & Sounds Showcase Silent Auction

Donated By: Orfila Vineyards & Winery.
Head over to the Escondido Estate Vineyard or San Marcos Brickmans Restaurant & Bar, locations of the Orfila Winery to use your two Wine Tasting for Two coupons.
Retail Value: USD $100.00
Donated By: Orfila Vineyards & Winery.
Head over to the Escondido Estate Vineyard or San Marcos Brickmans Restaurant & Bar, locations of the Orfila Winery to use your two Wine Tasting for Two coupons.
Retail Value: USD $100.00
2) Caring for Fluffy or Fido
$75
Starting bid
Donated By: Governor Animal Clinic.
Bring your dog or cat in for a vet visit at Governor Animal Clinic. Gift certificate includes a complete office visit & examination, one annual vaccination, & your choice of 6 months of flea prevention medication OR heartworm & flea combo medication, OR heartworm & internal parasite combo medication. Expires 01.31.2026.
Retail Value: USD $248.00
Donated By: Governor Animal Clinic.
Bring your dog or cat in for a vet visit at Governor Animal Clinic. Gift certificate includes a complete office visit & examination, one annual vaccination, & your choice of 6 months of flea prevention medication OR heartworm & flea combo medication, OR heartworm & internal parasite combo medication. Expires 01.31.2026.
Retail Value: USD $248.00
3) Camping Staycation by the Bay
$50
Starting bid
Donated By: Campland on the Bay.
You are invited to one-night of site fees for a staycation at Campland on the Bay, with an additional credit of 20 in Friendly Bucks to spend. Excludes Supersite, Holiday Weekends, and Summer Use. Expires March 2026.
Retail Value: USD $175.00
Donated By: Campland on the Bay.
You are invited to one-night of site fees for a staycation at Campland on the Bay, with an additional credit of 20 in Friendly Bucks to spend. Excludes Supersite, Holiday Weekends, and Summer Use. Expires March 2026.
Retail Value: USD $175.00
4) A Night at the Old Globe
$40
Starting bid
Donated By: The Old Globe.
Two tickets to "One of the Good Ones" at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park.
Performances May 24 – June 6, 2025. Valid for Areas A & B seating only.
Retail Value: USD $180.00
Donated By: The Old Globe.
Two tickets to "One of the Good Ones" at the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park.
Performances May 24 – June 6, 2025. Valid for Areas A & B seating only.
Retail Value: USD $180.00
5) Cygnet Theatre Magic
$75
Starting bid
Donated By: Cygnet Theatre.
Enjoy a live theater performance at the Cygnet Theatre. Ticket reservations (2 seats) must be made in advance. Expires 03.22.2026.
Retail Value: USD $168.00
Donated By: Cygnet Theatre.
Enjoy a live theater performance at the Cygnet Theatre. Ticket reservations (2 seats) must be made in advance. Expires 03.22.2026.
Retail Value: USD $168.00
6) Theatre on the Island
$50
Starting bid
Donated By: Lamb`s Players Theatre.
Theatre lovers will enjoy two (2) tickets to a Lamb's Players Theatre show in Coronado. (Expires 03.31.2026 and is not good for Christmas Shows)
Retail Value: USD $196.00
Donated By: Lamb`s Players Theatre.
Theatre lovers will enjoy two (2) tickets to a Lamb's Players Theatre show in Coronado. (Expires 03.31.2026 and is not good for Christmas Shows)
Retail Value: USD $196.00
7) Live Theatre at North Coast Rep
$40
Starting bid
Donated By: North Coast Repertory Theatre.
Enjoy a night out watching a live performance at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach with two tickets to any Main Stage Performance (excludes Matinee and Saturday Evening Performances and expires 03.22.2026)
Retail Value: USD $160.00
Donated By: North Coast Repertory Theatre.
Enjoy a night out watching a live performance at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach with two tickets to any Main Stage Performance (excludes Matinee and Saturday Evening Performances and expires 03.22.2026)
Retail Value: USD $160.00
8) Take Me Out to the Ballgame!
$30
Starting bid
Donated By: Stacie Bresler-Reinstein, Music Parent Alumn and Season Ticket Holder.
Play Ball! Bid on two Tickets to a mutually agreed-upon weekday Padres game during the 2025 regular season (excluding Dodger games). Date must be determined by 06.01.25.
Retail Value: USD $120.00
Donated By: Stacie Bresler-Reinstein, Music Parent Alumn and Season Ticket Holder.
Play Ball! Bid on two Tickets to a mutually agreed-upon weekday Padres game during the 2025 regular season (excluding Dodger games). Date must be determined by 06.01.25.
Retail Value: USD $120.00
9) They're Off to the Races!
$50
Starting bid
Donated By: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
They're Off to the Races!! And you will be too, with four (4) Admission Passes for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club 2025 Summer and Fall Meets. Clubhouse seating (reserved seats or tables are not included). Hold onto your fascinator hat as the thunderous thoroughbreds blow by! If you were to pay separately for all of the races this season, it would total $2,000. Use your savings to bet on the horse with the best name! (These passes DO NOT include Breeders’ Cup dates, Friday October 31st and Saturday, November 1st.)
Retail Value: USD $160.00
Donated By: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
They're Off to the Races!! And you will be too, with four (4) Admission Passes for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club 2025 Summer and Fall Meets. Clubhouse seating (reserved seats or tables are not included). Hold onto your fascinator hat as the thunderous thoroughbreds blow by! If you were to pay separately for all of the races this season, it would total $2,000. Use your savings to bet on the horse with the best name! (These passes DO NOT include Breeders’ Cup dates, Friday October 31st and Saturday, November 1st.)
Retail Value: USD $160.00
10) Get your Game On and Do it in Style!
$25
Starting bid
Donated By: Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma.
Enjoy a day in the San Diego sun with a 1-Day racquet sports passes for up to 4 people - choose between tennis, padel, or pickleball for up to 2 hours at Barnes Tennis Center. Court reservation is required. Expires 03.22.2026.
Retail Value: USD $96.00
Donated By: Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma.
Enjoy a day in the San Diego sun with a 1-Day racquet sports passes for up to 4 people - choose between tennis, padel, or pickleball for up to 2 hours at Barnes Tennis Center. Court reservation is required. Expires 03.22.2026.
Retail Value: USD $96.00
11) Art Appreciation
$20
Starting bid
Donated By: San Diego Museum of Art.
Explore the art lovers' paradise of the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park with 3 others. For general admission only, excludes special events. Expires 03.22.2026.
Retail Value: USD $80.00
Donated By: San Diego Museum of Art.
Explore the art lovers' paradise of the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park with 3 others. For general admission only, excludes special events. Expires 03.22.2026.
Retail Value: USD $80.00
12) A Day at the Birch Aquarium
$40
Starting bid
Donated By: Birch Aquarium @ Scripps Institute of Oceanography.
Explore leafy sea dragons, blue penguins, seahorses, thousands of fish and more at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institute of Oceanography! Family 4-pack of vouchers. Not valid for events, programs, or concerts. Expires 01.31.2026.
Retail Value: USD $120.00
Donated By: Birch Aquarium @ Scripps Institute of Oceanography.
Explore leafy sea dragons, blue penguins, seahorses, thousands of fish and more at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institute of Oceanography! Family 4-pack of vouchers. Not valid for events, programs, or concerts. Expires 01.31.2026.
Retail Value: USD $120.00
13) Pedal It Up
$10
Starting bid
Donated By: Wheel Fun Rentals.
Come Pedal to your heart's content with a 1-hour rental of one item at one of Wheel Fun Rentals. With over 100 locations, options include 4, 3, or 2-wheel specialty bikes, kayaks, or pedal boats depending on location. Not valid on holidays or holiday weekends.
Retail Value: USD $40.00
Donated By: Wheel Fun Rentals.
Come Pedal to your heart's content with a 1-hour rental of one item at one of Wheel Fun Rentals. With over 100 locations, options include 4, 3, or 2-wheel specialty bikes, kayaks, or pedal boats depending on location. Not valid on holidays or holiday weekends.
Retail Value: USD $40.00
14) A Day of Science Fun
$20
Starting bid
Donated By: Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park.
Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Fleet Science Center with 2 admission tickets to the Museum, including a film in their IMAX dome. Expires 03.31.2026.
Retail Value: USD $50.00
Donated By: Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park.
Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Fleet Science Center with 2 admission tickets to the Museum, including a film in their IMAX dome. Expires 03.31.2026.
Retail Value: USD $50.00
15) Jimbo's Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Donated By: Jimbo's Natural Market.
Enjoy a $50 Gift Card to shop at Jimbo's and pick up delicious, healthy groceries for your family.
Retail Value: USD $50.00
Donated By: Jimbo's Natural Market.
Enjoy a $50 Gift Card to shop at Jimbo's and pick up delicious, healthy groceries for your family.
Retail Value: USD $50.00
16) CSA Farm Box Times Two!
$20
Starting bid
Donated By: Yasukochi Family Farms.
Enjoy a 2-week CSA farm box subscription featuring delicious and healthy fruits and vegetables for your family - courtesy of Yasukochi Family Farms.
Retail Value: USD $60.00
Donated By: Yasukochi Family Farms.
Enjoy a 2-week CSA farm box subscription featuring delicious and healthy fruits and vegetables for your family - courtesy of Yasukochi Family Farms.
Retail Value: USD $60.00
17) Let's Go Paddling
$40
Starting bid
Donated By: Mission Bay Aquatic Center.
Enjoy Stand Up Paddleboard or Kayak Rentals for 4 people, valid for 2.5 hours at the Mission Bay Aquatic Center. Expires 4/2026.
Retail Value: USD $160.00
Donated By: Mission Bay Aquatic Center.
Enjoy Stand Up Paddleboard or Kayak Rentals for 4 people, valid for 2.5 hours at the Mission Bay Aquatic Center. Expires 4/2026.
Retail Value: USD $160.00
18) Calling all Motorheads!
$20
Starting bid
Donated By: San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park.
Enjoy a Family Level membership to San Diego's premier Transportation Museum and enjoy a year of seeing all the fantastic exhibits at the San Diego Automotive Museum. Membership includes 2 adults in the same household + 4 youth (17 and younger) + 2 guest passes. Redeem by 12.31.2025.
Retail Value: USD $80.00
Donated By: San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park.
Enjoy a Family Level membership to San Diego's premier Transportation Museum and enjoy a year of seeing all the fantastic exhibits at the San Diego Automotive Museum. Membership includes 2 adults in the same household + 4 youth (17 and younger) + 2 guest passes. Redeem by 12.31.2025.
Retail Value: USD $80.00
19) Time for Spring Cleaning
$50
Starting bid
Donated By: Stanley Steemer.
Get your spring cleaning started with a $200 Service Certificate for Stanley Steemer. Certificate expires 09.30.2025. Location limited to San Diego County. https://www.steemersandiego.com
Retail Value: USD $200.00
Donated By: Stanley Steemer.
Get your spring cleaning started with a $200 Service Certificate for Stanley Steemer. Certificate expires 09.30.2025. Location limited to San Diego County. https://www.steemersandiego.com
Retail Value: USD $200.00
20) Jump Your Heart Out
$40
Starting bid
Donated By: Sky Zone Trampoline Park San Diego.
Enjoy a family outing with 4 passes getting all your energy out in their exciting trampoline park (90 minutes session).
Retail Value: USD $140.00
Donated By: Sky Zone Trampoline Park San Diego.
Enjoy a family outing with 4 passes getting all your energy out in their exciting trampoline park (90 minutes session).
Retail Value: USD $140.00
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