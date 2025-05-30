11th Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner Sponsorship Packages & Program Ads

Full-page ad in event program (5"w x 8"h).
Exclusive sponsor table display at the Paw Print Pavilion: Sponsor Showcase.
Featured sponsor on SNP website for 1 year (2,000 visitors monthly).
Recognition in event promotions (before, during & after the dinner).
2 reserved tables (16 seats) for your team or guests.
Special invitation to take the stage and share a brief message during the EVENT.
GOLD PAW SPONSORSHIP
$3,000
Half-page ad in event program (5"w x 4"h).
Provide promotional material at the Paw Print Pavilion: Sponsor Showcase.
Featured sponsor on SNP website for 6 months (2000 visitors monthly).
Recognition in event promotions (before, during, and after the dinner).
1 reserved table (8 seats).
SILVER PAW SPONSORSHIP
$2,000
Quarter-page ad in event program (2.5"w x 4"h).
Provide promotional material at the Paw Print Pavilion: Sponsor Showcase.
Recognition in event promotions (before & after the dinner).
8 dinner tickets.
BRONZE PAW SPONSORSHIP
$1,000
Eighth-page ad in event program (2.5"w x 2"h).
Provide promotional material at the Paw Print Pavilion: Sponsor Showcase.
Recognition in event promotions (before & after the dinner).
4 dinner tickets.
HALF PAGE PROGRAM AD ONLY
$500
Put your business in front of 400+ pet-loving attendees! Each guest receives a keepsake event program featuring event highlights, information about The Spay Neuter Project’s lifesaving work, and recognition for our generous sponsors and donors.
Half-page ad – $500
QUARTER PAGE PROGRAM AD ONLY
$250
Put your company's brand and product or services directly in the hands of 400+ Spay-ghetti dinner attendees with a quarter -page Event Program Ad. $250
EIGHTH PAGE PROGRAM AD ONLY
$125
Put your company's brand and product or services directly in the hands of 400+ Spay-ghetti dinner attendees with a eighth -page Event Program Ad. $125
Add a donation for No Kill Columbia DBA Spay Neuter Project
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!