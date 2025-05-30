11th Annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner Sponsorship Packages & Program Ads

TOP DOG SPONSORSHIP
$5,000
Full-page ad in event program (5"w x 8"h). Exclusive sponsor table display at the Paw Print Pavilion: Sponsor Showcase. Featured sponsor on SNP website for 1 year (2,000 visitors monthly). Recognition in event promotions (before, during & after the dinner). 2 reserved tables (16 seats) for your team or guests. Special invitation to take the stage and share a brief message during the EVENT.
GOLD PAW SPONSORSHIP
$3,000
Half-page ad in event program (5"w x 4"h). Provide promotional material at the Paw Print Pavilion: Sponsor Showcase. Featured sponsor on SNP website for 6 months (2000 visitors monthly). Recognition in event promotions (before, during, and after the dinner). 1 reserved table (8 seats).
SILVER PAW SPONSORSHIP
$2,000
Quarter-page ad in event program (2.5"w x 4"h). Provide promotional material at the Paw Print Pavilion: Sponsor Showcase. Recognition in event promotions (before & after the dinner). 8 dinner tickets.
BRONZE PAW SPONSORSHIP
$1,000
Eighth-page ad in event program (2.5"w x 2"h). Provide promotional material at the Paw Print Pavilion: Sponsor Showcase. Recognition in event promotions (before & after the dinner). 4 dinner tickets.
HALF PAGE PROGRAM AD ONLY
$500
Put your business in front of 400+ pet-loving attendees! Each guest receives a keepsake event program featuring event highlights, information about The Spay Neuter Project’s lifesaving work, and recognition for our generous sponsors and donors. Half-page ad – $500
QUARTER PAGE PROGRAM AD ONLY
$250
Put your company's brand and product or services directly in the hands of 400+ Spay-ghetti dinner attendees with a quarter -page Event Program Ad. $250
EIGHTH PAGE PROGRAM AD ONLY
$125
Put your company's brand and product or services directly in the hands of 400+ Spay-ghetti dinner attendees with a eighth -page Event Program Ad. $125
