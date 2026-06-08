The North Babylon Lions Club Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The North Babylon Lions Club Foundation Inc

About this event

11th Annual Turkaree

625 Belmont Ave

West Babylon, NY 11704, USA

Unit Reservation Required by 10/9
$20

The Unit leader responsible for organizing your group's participation must register prior to 10/9, so that your group may register with the corresponding unit. As an incentive to register, we have offered a discounted ticket for this person. All other leaders must purchase either the Overnight Camping ticket or Saturday Day Only ticket.

Weekend Overnight Camping
$35

11/6-11/8 Camping rights & participation in all activities throughout the event, hot breakfast & hot lunch on Sat, cold breakfast on Sun, event patch.

Saturday Day Only Admission
$20

11/7 - participation in all events & a hot lunch on Sat, event patch.

Friday Night Pizza - 6:30pm Delivery
$12

8 slice cheese pie delivered to the Big Top Tent

Friday Night Pizza 8:00pm Delivery
$12

8 slice cheese pie delivered to Big Top Test at 8:00pm

Add a donation for The North Babylon Lions Club Foundation Inc

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