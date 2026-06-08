11th Annual Turkaree

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About this event
West Babylon, NY 11704, USA
The Unit leader responsible for organizing your group's participation must register prior to 10/9, so that your group may register with the corresponding unit. As an incentive to register, we have offered a discounted ticket for this person. All other leaders must purchase either the Overnight Camping ticket or Saturday Day Only ticket.
11/6-11/8 Camping rights & participation in all activities throughout the event, hot breakfast & hot lunch on Sat, cold breakfast on Sun, event patch.
11/7 - participation in all events & a hot lunch on Sat, event patch.
8 slice cheese pie delivered to the Big Top Tent
8 slice cheese pie delivered to Big Top Test at 8:00pm
$
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