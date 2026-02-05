Veterans & Community Housing Coalition Inc

Veterans & Community Housing Coalition Inc

11th Annual Veterans Ball-Sponsorship Levels

267 Union Ave

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, USA

Patriot Sponsorship
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) Event Tickets, Name and/or company logo listed on our website and social media pages.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four (4) event tickets, name and/or company logo listed on our website and social media pages, and a quarter-page ad in the event program.

Silver Star Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six (6) event tickets, a quarter-page ad in the event program, logo and/or company name displayed on our website and social media pages, and logo and/or company name displayed during event slideshow.

Distinguished Service Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for eight (8) with VIP seating, a half page ad in the event program, logo and/or company name displayed on our website and social media pages, and logo and/or company name displayed during event slideshow.

Medal of Honor Sponsorship (One Available)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

*Reserved table for 10 with VIP seating

*Recognized as the presenting sponsor in day of announcements

*Opportunity to speak during Honoree Hour

*Receive a full-page ad in the event program

*Name and/or company logo prominently displayed on our website and social media pages

*Name and/or company logo displayed during event slideshow

*Name and/or company logo displayed on outside racetrack screen

