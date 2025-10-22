11th Annual WES-MAC PTO Holiday Fair VENDOR Payments

About this event
Westport, MA 02790, USA
1- 10x6 vendor space, with no special requests. Vendor to provide tables and chairs.
1- 10x6 vendor space with special request for electric/wall space. Vendor to provide tables and chairs.
1- 10x6 non-profit space, with sellable items. No special requests. Vendor to provide tables and chairs.
1- 10x6 non-profit space, with sellable items AND special request for electric/wall. Vendor to provide tables and chairs.
This option allows you to upgrade your current vendor space to a wall/electric space.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!