South Shores Baptist Church

Hosted by

South Shores Baptist Church

About this event

11th Marines Golf Tournament

18415 Mainside

Camp Pendleton North, CA 92055, USA

Active Duty
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Civilian/Retiree
$120

Ticket Price for Civilians and Retirees

**UPGRADES** Mulligan
$15

A mulligan in golf is an informal "do-over" or a second chance to replay a stroke without a penalty, usually taken after a poor shot, most commonly the first tee shot

**UPGRADES** Putting Tape
$10

Buy 10 feet of tape to be used throughout your round to shorten your putts. However closer you want to move your ball closer to the hole, cut that off your remaining tape.

**UPGRADES** Red Tee Shot
$20

A Red tee shot in golf refers to the first shot taken from the forward-most tee box, traditionally marked with red markers

All 3 **UPGRADES**
$40

Buy all three for discounted price.

Add a donation for South Shores Baptist Church

$

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