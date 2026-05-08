11th Marines Golf Tournament

About this event
Ticket Price for Civilians and Retirees
A mulligan in golf is an informal "do-over" or a second chance to replay a stroke without a penalty, usually taken after a poor shot, most commonly the first tee shot
Buy 10 feet of tape to be used throughout your round to shorten your putts. However closer you want to move your ball closer to the hole, cut that off your remaining tape.
A Red tee shot in golf refers to the first shot taken from the forward-most tee box, traditionally marked with red markers
Buy all three for discounted price.
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