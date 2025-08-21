11th on the 11th (Anniversary!)

Grants entry to the event with full access to pumpkin carving, chili judging, and bonfire.
Showcase your products or services at this community event!
12x12 Space provided.
Showcase your products or services at this community event!
12x12 Space and a Table provided.
Sponsor our libations tent hosted by the Nansemond Brew Station, our official Hero Kids Foundation Brewery partner!
Includes:
-Sponsor Certificate & Banner at Beer Station
-Custom Pint Glass Set (HKF/Nansemond Brew Station)
-One (1) 11th Anniversary HKF T-Shirt
Sponsor our chili cook-off station!
Includes:
Become the sponsor for our 11th anniversary event as a whole! (Only one "Tank" level sponsorship available!)
Includes:
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing