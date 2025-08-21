11th on the 11th (Anniversary!)

1474 Copeland Rd

Suffolk, VA 23434, USA

General Admission
free

Grants entry to the event with full access to pumpkin carving, chili judging, and bonfire.

Vendor (Provide Your Own Table)
$25

Showcase your products or services at this community event!


12x12 Space provided.

Vendor (HKF Provides Table)
$50

Showcase your products or services at this community event!


12x12 Space and a Table provided.

Libation Sponsor
$300

Sponsor our libations tent hosted by the Nansemond Brew Station, our official Hero Kids Foundation Brewery partner!


Includes:

-Sponsor Certificate & Banner at Beer Station

-Custom Pint Glass Set (HKF/Nansemond Brew Station)

-One (1) 11th Anniversary HKF T-Shirt

Chili Cook-Off Sponsor
$500

Sponsor our chili cook-off station!


Includes:

  • Sponsor Certificate
  • Electronic Chili Cook-Off Recipe Book
  • Option to Help Judge the Chili Cook-Off & Present Awards
  • Two (2) 11th Anniversary HKF T-Shirts
"Tank" Level Sponsor
$2,500

Become the sponsor for our 11th anniversary event as a whole! (Only one "Tank" level sponsorship available!)


Includes:

  • Custom Sponsor Plaque & Event Banner Posted At Our Entrance
  • Electronic Chili Cook-Off Recipe Book
  • Option to Help Judge the Chili Cook-Off and Present Awards
  • Custom Pint Glass Set (HKF/Nansemond Brew Station)
  • Four (4) 11th Anniversary HKF T-Shirts
