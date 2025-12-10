Folsom Baseball Club

Hosted by

Folsom Baseball Club

About this event

11U (Coach Sean) - Folsom Baseball Club - Team Fees and Payments

Fall 2025 Tourney Fee
$65

Last Hurrah Tournament

Folsom Baseball Club Fees (2026)
$300

Annual Folsom Baseball Club Fees are $300 and due upon signing the contract and committing to Folsom Baseball Club. The annual registration fees cover the costs for insurance, one hat, one practice shirt, field use and maintenance, FAA fees and admin fees.

11U Coach Sean - Fall Team Fees
$800

Full cost of Fall Fees - Players fees for the season Team fees will include, but are not limited to, equipment, field rentals, facility use fees, team activities, tournaments, uniforms, Game Changer, Team Snap, umpire fees (if applicable) miscellaneous team bonding meals/activities as decided by the coaching staff. Play time will not be granted if fees are past due.

12U Ross - Uniforms
$300

Uniform fee

Add a donation for Folsom Baseball Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!