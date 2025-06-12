12-06-2025 7 Day YMJJ with ZMSH

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About this event
Sit a minimum of 3 days; enter Saturday or Wednesday; depart after breakfast following the last full day of retreat, or after lunch on Saturday. Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. Monastics use code MONASTIC.
Room & board is included in retreat fee (double occupancy); Enter on Saturday morning; Exit on Friday after lunch.
Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. KUSZ monastics use code MONASTIC.
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Book in addition to the YMJJ both days rate - pending availability
$
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