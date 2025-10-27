Hosted by

Young Womens' Leadership Society

About this event

12th Annual Little Black Dress Night

1623 W Fulton St

Chicago, IL 60612, USA

Individual Ticket
$150
BRONZE Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join as a valued sponsor with 2 event tickets and your company name listed in the program. Perfect for demonstrating your commitment to education.

SILVER Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Show your support with 4 event tickets and your logo on event materials. A great way to build visibility while making an impact.

GOLD Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Elevate your brand with 7 event tickets, a full-page ad in the program, and your logo on event materials. You'll also receive key recognition throughout the event.

PLATINUM Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gain extensive visibility with 10 event tickets, your logo on event materials, and a full-page program ad. Your company name will be featured on the YWLS Partner Wall, ensuring ongoing recognition.

PRESENTING Sponsorship
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Be the premier sponsor with top recognition, including prominent event branding, 20 event tickets, a scholarship award presentation, and your logo on key materials. Your ad will feature prominently during our virtual presentation and shared on social media.

Be the premier sponsor with top recognition, including prominent event branding.

Venue Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor our venue and gain 4 Event Tickets, brand placement on event

materials, company recognition

during the event and brand placement (logo) on photobooth collateral

Bar Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor the bar for LBDN and get 4 event tickets, brand placement on event materials, brand placement on bar collateral and company recognition

during the event

Food Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gain extensive visibility with 10 event tickets, your logo on event materials, and a full-page program ad. Your company name will be featured on the YWLS Partner Wall, ensuring ongoing recognition.

Add a donation for Young Womens' Leadership Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!