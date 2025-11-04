Zionsville Middle School Parent- Teacher-student Organization Ptso

Hosted by

12 Days of Giving 2025

900 Ford Rd

Zionsville, IN 46077, USA

Donation for PTO to Purchase a Gift Card
$10

Donate, pay now, and a PTO member will purchase gift cards on your behalf.

Gift Card Purchase Commitment - Coffee
Free

Committing to purchase and drop off a physical $10+ gift card from a coffee establishment of your choice (Starbucks, Java House, Roasted in the Village, etc).

Gift Card Purchase Commitment - Food
Free

Committing to purchase and drop off a physical $10+ gift card from a food establishment of your choice (Sub Daze, Bubs, Five Guys, Greeks, etc).

Gift Card Purchase Commitment - Ice Cream
Free

Committing to purchase and drop off a physical $10+ gift card from an ice cream establishment of your choice (The Scoop, Fundae's, Schakolad, etc).

Gift Card Purchase Commitment - Retail
Free

Committing to purchase and drop off a physical $10+ gift card from a retail establishment of your choice (Target, Amazon, Old Navy, etc).

Gift Card Purchase Commitment - Zville Chamber of Commerce
Free

Committing to purchase and drop off a physical $10 gift card from the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.

Gift Card Purchase Commitment - Your Choice
Free

Committing to purchase and drop off a physical $10+ gift card of your choice.

