12 Edna MAY 8, 9, 10 BENEFIT ENTRY FORM

Hosted by
About this event
Please add gate fee per transaction
Please add office fee per transaction
Please add late fee per transaction after 6 PM on 5/6. If the fee is not add it will be on the fees owed list in the office and needs to be paid before the rodeo starts.
IF you have NOT purchased a $100 membership to join YRA for the 25-26 year then you either need to purchase a membership or select the non-member fee to compete at the rodeo.
Boys 15 & under
Boys & Girls 8 & under
Boys & Girls 9-12
Girls 13-15
Girls 16-19
Boys all ages
Boys 12 & under
Boys 13-15
Boys 16-19
Boys & Girls 8 & under
Boys & Girls 9-12
Girls 13-15
Girls 16-19
Boys & Girls 9-12
Boys 13-15
Boys & Girls 8 & under
Boys & Girls 9-12
Boys 16-19
Boys 12 & under
Girls all ages
Girls 12 & under
Girls 13-15
Girls 16-19
Boys 13-15
Boys & Girls 8 & under
Boys & Girls 9-12
Girls 13-15
Girls 16-19
Boys & Girls 15 & under Twice same direction or switch ends
Boys & Girls 16-19 Twice same direction or switch ends
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!