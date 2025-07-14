Youth Rodeo Association

Hosted by

Youth Rodeo Association

About this event

#10 Huntsville APRIL 10, 11 12 BENEFIT ENTRY FORM

1143 TX-75

Huntsville, TX 77320, USA

Gate Fee
$10

Please add gate fee per transaction

Office Fee
$30

Please add office fee per transaction

LATE FEE
$50

Please add late fee per transaction after 6 PM on 4/7. If the fee is not add it will be on the fees owed list in the office and needs to be paid before the rodeo starts.

Non- Member Fee
$25

IF you have NOT purchased a $100 membership to join YRA for the 25-26 year then you either need to purchase a membership or select the non-member fee to compete at the rodeo.

Chute Dogging
$140

Boys 15 & under

Pee Wee Poles
$70

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Poles
$100

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Poles
$100

Girls 13-15

Sr Poles
$100

Girls 16-19

OPEN Tiedown
$140

Boys all ages

Sub Jr Tiedown
$140

Boys 12 & under

Jr Tiedown
$140

Boys 13-15

Sr Tiedown
$140

Boys 16-19

Pee Wee Barrels
$70

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Jr Barrels
$100

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Barrels
$100

Girls 13-15

Sr Barrels
$100

Girls 16-19

Sub Jr Ribbons
$140

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Ribbons
$140

Boys 13-15

Pee Wee Figure 8’s
$70

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Jr Figure 8’s
$100

Boys & Girls 9-12

Steer Wrestling
$140

Boys 16-19

Sub Jr Boys Breakaway
$140

Boys 12 & under

OPEN Breakaway
$140

Girls all ages

Sub Jr Girls Breakaway
$140

Girls 12 & under

Jr Girls Breakaway
$140

Girls 13-15

Sr Girls Breakaway
$140

Girls 16-19

Jr Boys Breakaway
$140

Boys 13-15

Pee Wee Goat Tying
$140

Boys & Girls 8 & under

Sub Jr Goat Tying
$140

Boys & Girls 9-12

Jr Goat Tying
$140

Girls 13-15

Sr Goat Tying
$140

Girls 16-19

15U Team Roping – may enter twice
$140

Boys & Girls 15 & under Twice same direction or switch ends

19U Team Roping – may enter twice
$140

Boys & Girls 16-19 Twice same direction or switch ends

Add a donation for Youth Rodeo Association

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