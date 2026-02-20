12 ISS (International Shibori Symposium)

About:

The 12ISS takes place at the Museum der Kulturen in Basel, Switzerland. This 3-day event includes plenary and concurrent sessions, keynote speakers, exhibitions, social gatherings, and more.

We commemorate the 50th Anniversary of The Dyer's Art by Jack Lenor Larsen and Alfred Bühler, Solyom and Solyom. Bühler was a former director of MKB. This book contributed to a more expansive and inclusive global understanding of textile craft, breaking ground for the decolonization and de-orientalization of textile material culture.

The symposium explores the evolution of dimensional transformation in art and design.

Topics include:

* Materials and Technology: From resist-dye traditions to 3D Designs

* Homage to anthropologists and ethnologists

* Honoring ancestral knowledge and history

* Meaning-making for current and future generations



For more information visit 12ISS.org

Your Symposium Ticket Includes

* Full-day symposium sessions on Saturday and Sunday, including boxed lunches.

* Welcome reception at MKB on Friday evening

* Guided gallery tours at Museum der Kulturen Basel (MKB)