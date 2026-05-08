12 Sessions of Hebrew Lessons on Zoom

🗣️ BID TO WIN 12 CUSTOMIZED HEBREW LESSONS ON ZOOM with experienced educator Yehuda Rosenfeld!

Whether you’ve always wanted to learn Hebrew, improve your conversational skills, prepare for a trip to Israel, strengthen your reading, or reconnect with the language and culture — this is an incredible opportunity. 🇮🇱

📚 Yehuda Rosenfeld recently made Aliyah from Long Island and brings decades of teaching experience. He taught at the college level in the Department of Foreign Languages at Long Island University and led the Conversational Hebrew Group at the Israel Chesed Center in the Five Towns.

✔️ Personalized one-on-one Zoom lessons

✔️ Beginner through advanced levels

✔️ Day & time mutually agreed upon

✔️ Value: $1,000





💙 100% of the winning bid supports IDF soldiers through Terri’s Angels and helps fund initiatives combatting antisemitism through SYJCC.





This is more than Hebrew lessons — it’s a chance to learn, connect, and make a meaningful impact at the same time.





🌐 Learn more about Terri’s Angels: www.terrisangelsisrael.org





🇮🇱 Am Yisrael Chai 🇮🇱