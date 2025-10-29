12 Tribes 2026

Newport News, VA 23607, USA
*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.
This ticket is for the Banquet ONLY. Join us for the 12 Tribes Legacy Man Banquet —an inspiring evening of celebration, purpose, honors & recognition of your Legacy Man!
SALES END FOR BANQUET TICKETS - October 20th.
This ticket and your presence also supports both the honorees and a life-changing cause. Tax deductible receipt is for the amount given above the cost for the meal. Thank you!!
BONUS RECOGNITION FOR LEGACY WALL DONORS
As a thank-you for your generous gift, Legacy Wall sponsors will receive:
🏫 Name Recognition – Your name, organization, or group name will be proudly displayed on the building Legacy Wall in Uganda as a lasting tribute to your impact.
📜 Personalized Certificate of Sponsorship – A beautifully designed certificate suitable for framing to commemorate your contribution.
Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.
One-time donation to help reach the goal!! If this is in support if a particular Legacy Man - you will be able to indicate their name before you check out.
Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.
One-time donation to help reach the goal!! If this is in support if a particular Legacy Man - you will be able to indicate their name before you check out.
Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.
One-time donation to help reach the goal!! If this is in support if a particular Legacy Man - you will be able to indicate their name before you check out.
Make a lasting impact by sponsoring a classroom!
Your generous donation of $1,500 will fund half of a school building, providing a safe, permanent learning space for up to 45 children in Kampala, Byumba Village, Uganda.
✔ Perfect for individuals, organizations, or groups of friends looking to make a collective difference
✔ Your gift creates access to education and opportunity for future generations
Be part of building hope—brick by brick, child by child.
BONUS RECOGNITION FOR BUILDING SPONSORS
As a thank-you for your generous gift, sponsors will receive:
🏫 Naming Opportunity – Your name, organization, or group name will be proudly displayed on the school Legacy Wall as a lasting tribute to your impact. In addition, the first 15 to sponsor on this level will be honored with naming rights to decide the name of the classroom you build- Name subject to approval based on the proposed honoree's alignment with God’s Will Academy’s values & moral standards.
📜 Personalized Certificate of Sponsorship – A beautifully designed certificate suitable for framing to commemorate your contribution.
Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.
Make a lasting impact by helping to build a classroom!
Your generous donation of $1,000 will significantly fund 1/3 of a school building, providing a safe, permanent learning space for up to 45 children in Kampala, Byumba Village, Uganda.
✔ Perfect for individuals, organizations, or groups of friends looking to make a collective difference
✔ Your gift creates access to education and opportunity for future generations
Be part of building hope—brick by brick, child by child.
BONUS RECOGNITION FOR BUILDING SPONSORS
As a thank-you for your generous gift, sponsors will receive:
🏫 Legacy Wall Honors – Your name, organization, or group name will be proudly displayed on the school Legacy Wall as a lasting tribute to your impact.
📜 Personalized Certificate of Sponsorship – A beautifully designed certificate suitable for framing to commemorate your contribution.
Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.
Capture the memories and meaning of this powerful event with our beautifully designed Souvenir Journal, filled with highlights, honoree features, photos, Random Legacy Moments from event guests, and acknowledgments.
📘 Digital Edition – $25
Receive a downloadable version of the journal, perfect for viewing on your device or sharing with friends and family.
🗓️ All journals will be available for digital access by Christmas Eve (December 24th) – just in time for a heartfelt gift or personal reflection.
Pre-order now and preserve the legacy!
Capture the memories and meaning of this powerful event with our beautifully designed Souvenir Journal, filled with highlights, honoree features, photos, and acknowledgments.
📕 Printed Edition – $55
Receive a high-quality, professionally printed keepsake delivered to your doorstep.
🗓️ All journals will be shipped in time for Christmas Eve (December 24th) – just in time for a heartfelt gift or personal reflection.
Pre-order now and preserve the legacy!
Black -This T-shirt helped build a classroom in Byumba Village, Uganda.
Donors who support The DCG Global IMPACT T-Shirt Fundraiser will receive a tax-deductible receipt for their contribution, minus the base cost of the shirt, as the value of goods and services cannot be claimed on taxes. T-shirt orders will be fulfilled in November. Shipping is additional- see shipping ticket.
Shipping per shirt ordered.
Enter N/A in the box below - this duplicate window is a technical error- we are working to have it removed.
This tax-deductible donation fully funds the construction and furnishing of an entire school building, creating a permanent, life-changing learning space for children in need in Kampala, Byumba Village Uganda.
🎉 Special recognition will be given to sponsors who make this extraordinary impact.
✔ Ideal for businesses, faith-based groups, or circles of friends who want to make a lasting difference
✔ Your gift helps shape the future for generations of students
Leave a legacy of education, hope, and transformation.
BONUS RECOGNITION FOR BUILDING SPONSORS
As a thank-you for your generous gift, sponsors will receive:
🏫 Naming Opportunities – Your name, organization, or group name, photo, and bio will be proudly displayed on the building Legacy Wall as a lasting tribute to your impact. In addition, the first 13 to sponsor on this level will be honored with naming rights for the building you build, name subject to approval based on proposed honorees' alignment with God’s Will Academy’s values & moral standards.
📜 Personalized Certificate of Sponsorship – A beautifully designed certificate suitable for framing to commemorate your contribution.
💼 Business & Organization Ads
Sponsor Ads & Tribute Pages – Souvenir Journal Opportunities
Honor a Legacy Man, promote your business, or celebrate a loved one by reserving space in the 12 Tribes Legacy Souvenir Journal. Your support helps further our fundraising efforts while leaving a lasting impression.
Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
All payments and camera-ready ad or tribute submissions must be emailed to [email protected] by November 15th.
✔ Accepted file formats: JPG, PNG, Word Doc, or flattened PDF
✔ Be sure to include the name of the person or organization being recognized
✔ Need help with design? Let us know in your email—we’re happy to assist!
Please ensure your ad is high resolution and ready to print. Ads not received by the deadline may be excluded from the journal.
Honor a Legacy Man, promote your business, or celebrate a loved one by reserving space in the 12 Tribes Legacy Souvenir Journal. Your support helps further our fundraising efforts while leaving a lasting impression.
Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
Honor a Legacy Man, promote your business, or celebrate a loved one by reserving space in the 12 Tribes Legacy Souvenir Journal. Your support helps further our fundraising efforts while leaving a lasting impression.
Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
For 12 Tribes participants and attendees of the event.
Submit your write-up by pasting your Legacy statement in the response field for the Legacy Moment question upon checkout.
Help us celebrate lives of purpose, impact, and inspiration!
We invite you to share a Legacy Moment—a short reflection honoring someone who has left a meaningful mark in your life or community. Your submission may be selected for publication in our Souvenir Journal or featured on our social media platforms as part of the 12 Tribes of Israel Brotherhood Challenge & Legacy Wall Campaign.
A Legacy Moment is a brief, heartfelt reflection that:
Use the form below or scan the QR code at the event to submit your reflection.
Let your words help build a wall of legacy that will uplift, inspire, and remind us all of the power of a life well lived.
