12 Tribes 2026

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.





This ticket is for the Banquet ONLY. Join us for the 12 Tribes Legacy Man Banquet —an inspiring evening of celebration, purpose, honors & recognition of your Legacy Man!

SALES END FOR BANQUET TICKETS - October 20th.

This ticket includes:

Full-course delicious meal

Live performance

Awards presentations for the 12 exceptional men who have sharing their legacy, talent, generosity, and style during the Showcase - (note showcase is FREE and starts at 6pm) All Banquet tickets must be purchased in advance. (unless otherwise pre-arranged)

This ticket and your presence also supports both the honorees and a life-changing cause. Tax deductible receipt is for the amount given above the cost for the meal. Thank you!!