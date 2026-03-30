12-Week Lesson Package

Flexible Scheduling:

We run lessons in 13-week quarters. The 12-pack of weekly lessons runs for the full quarter. (Add a bonus lesson at the same rate.)

Rolling Enrollment is Now Available:

Start in any month that fits your schedule. You’ll still have 13 weeks to complete your 12 lessons (including one built-in week for illness or vacation). Need more time due to special circumstances? Just reach out to our management team.



